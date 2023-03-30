Most parents don’t want their kids playing ball in the house, but that wasn’t a rule in Kate Homeyer’s home.

The junior midfielder on the A&M Consolidated Lady Tigers soccer team still remembers being at home during the spring of her eighth grade year during the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown. She normally would’ve been playing with her club team, but the spring potion of the 2020 season was on hold.

So while she was stuck inside, Homeyer made use of her living room and the plethora of soccer balls at her disposal.

“I started trying to learn all these tricks from YouTube and stuff for juggling just for fun, and then I’d just dribble around my house,” Homeyer said. “I had like three or four soccer balls just laying around my house 24/7, and every time I saw one, I’d just kind of dribble around all my furniture or try to juggle in my living room with my dad.”

Homeyer says those indoor sessions with her dad Mark would last for up to an hour at times as she practiced while he watched. And the quarantine workouts paid off for the midfielder as she not only learned tricks to show off — like landing a soccer ball on her back — but it also made her a stronger player on the field.

“I definitely think it helped, because I was more confident on the ball than I was,” Homeyer said. “That was probably the moment where I started getting better on the ball, because I used to not be as confident per se. I’d just pass the ball whenever I got it, or I’d just try and outrun [opponents], and now I settle down and dribble and then pass.”

That confidence helped her when she joined the Lady Tigers the next year as a freshman. Head coach Caleb Blakley said despite being a first-year player Homeyer never backed down from anyone or any challenge despite joining a senior-heavy varsity team.

“She came in pretty scrawny, kind of like a tall beanpole, and to her it didn’t matter that she was a freshman and there were all these seniors that were established,” Blakley said. “She knew that she could play with them.”

That trend continued once the season began, especially when the Lady Tigers met rival College Station for the second time that season. Consol had never beaten the Lady Cougars, but thanks in part to a goal from Homeyer, the Lady Tigers ended the drought.

“Me and my teammate Ella Goodwin both scored during the game,” Homeyer said. “And it was just like everyone was so supportive and just happy as a team, and you could tell that everyone trusted each other now because of that.”

Homeyer’s confidence again was on full display during the Lady Tigers’ win over Pflugerville Hendrickson on Tuesday in the Class 5A area playoffs in Rockdale.

After a scoreless 100 minutes of regulation and two overtime periods, Homeyer delivered one of the team’s penalty kicks in Consol’s 7-6 shootout win.

Now the Lady Tigers (17-4-3) will face No. 10 Belton (19-4-1) at 6:30 p.m. Friday in the regional quarterfinals at Waco Midway.

“The first thing I think of is that kid loves soccer,” Blakley said. “She eats it. She drinks it. She breathes it. She sleeps it. She comes in and practices hard every day knowing that she’s going to go to practice after that, and she just loves the game. I think sometimes the grind of coaching or playing, we forget our why and why we do things, but Kate just loves soccer.”

• NOTES — Consol won District 21-5A champ, and Belton won the 22-5A title. Both teams went 14-0 in district play with Consol allowing no goals and Belton allowing just two. ... It is the third straight year Belton has reached the third round of the playoffs. Belton lost to Mansfield last year 3-2 on penalty kicks after ending regulation and two overtime periods scoreless. Two years ago Belton lost to Mansfield Lake Ridge on penalty kicks after being tied at 1. ... Belton has won five straight district championships. ... Consol will make its ninth regional quarterfinal appearance. The Lady Tigers have reached the regional tournament four times, making the finals once. Consol reached the third round last year, losing to Pflugerville Hendrickson on penalty kicks 7-6 after a 0-0 tie through double overtime. In 2021 Consol lost to Friendswood 2-0 in the regional semifinals. ... Friday’s winner advances to play 18-5A champion Friendswood (15-8-2) or 17-5A champ and ninth-ranked Port Neches-Groves (23-3-1) at the Region III tournament at Humble’s Turner Stadium. The quarterfinal matches in the other part of the region’s bracket are 17-5A runner-up Barbers Hill (17-4) vs. 18-5A runner-up Angleton (18-3-1) and 21-5A runner-up Magnolia (17-4-1) vs. 23-3A champ No. 2 Georgetown (22-0-3).