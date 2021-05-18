Junior Kylie Hernandez helping lead Bryan softball team on playoff run

Bryan softball player Kylie Hernandez has made an impact from the first time she stepped on the field. She led off her first JV game as a freshman with a home run.
“And that was the last time she was on the JV,” Bryan head coach Enrique Luna said.
She practiced with the varsity the next day, and 99 games later, Hernandez and Bryan will play The Woodlands in a Class 6A best-of-3 regional semifinal series beginning at 5 p.m. Wednesday at Grand Oaks.
The Lady Vikings are coming off a scintillating series victory over third-ranked Waco Midway.
“We just worked together as a team, not trying to win it as an individual,” Hernandez said. “We knew we had to come together as a team to pull off the win.”
The challenge for the District 12-6A champions now is to build on that momentum against the Highlanders (22-13), who finished third in 13-6A.
“We’re going to use it as motivation,” Hernandez said. “We came in as the underdog. You know, everyone doubted us, but we just rose up.”
Hernandez, a junior, was a big part of the regional quarterfinal series because the Vikings tweaked their defense to stymie Midway’s speed. Senior second baseman Kaedyn Filburn moved to first base and Hernandez, who played the majority of the season at third base, went to second. Bryan’s defense was solid in winning the series opener 7-3 and particularly the rubber game 3-1 as Midway had lots of traffic in the last three innings but couldn’t rattle the Lady Vikings.
“She’s OK with me putting her at second, putting her at third, putting her back at second,” Luna said. “She just goes with the flow. She just brings a great spirit to our team. She’s such a true leader. She’s the most vocal in the dugout. You always hear her. She’ll lead the chants.”
Hernandez has blossomed into a two-way standout, working hard to improve her range at second base.
“We have more speed in the infield,” Hernandez said. “I played second base my freshman year, so I have the knowledge of what I need to do on this and this.”
She also is quite comfortable in the batter’s box, hitting .367 with 35 runs batted in and 19 extra-base hits. Her RBIs rank third on the team behind twins Jessica and Jacque Adams, who have combined for 114.
“She’s really come out of her shell offensively this year, and it’s been great,” Luna said. “Not only do we have Jacque and Jess, but now we have Kylie also you’ve got to deal with.”
Hernandez hit a home run in the 9-5 Game 2 loss to Midway.
“That was huge for her to hit that out of the park at our field, because at that time it gave us the lead,” Luna said. “It was really neat.”
Hernandez’s offensive game picked up last year in March just before Bryan played six games in the Brownsville tournament.
“She started hitting the ball well,” Luna said. “Then we went down south, and it seemed like the whole team started hitting the ball well.”
Bryan put together an 11-game winning streak with the bats sizzling throughout, but the season ended because of COVID-19. When Bryan returned to play this year, Hernandez’s improvement at the plate continued. She has seven homers this season after hitting only three in her first 57 games.
“She’s just made a commitment to getting better and better,” Luna said. “She’s increased her power. Her bat speed has gotten a lot quicker, and she’s older.”
She also pledged to sign with San Jacinto, a decision that has eased some pressure.
“I think being committed helped a lot, took the stress off,” Hernandez said. “Now I can be comfortable. I don’t have to worry about, ‘Oh my God, am I going [to get a scholarship] or not?’ Just being committed helped me be more comfortable in the [batter’s] box and on the field and even off the field.”
The Lady Vikings are led by the Adams’ twins, who have signed with Louisiana-Lafayette, but Filburn, who has signed with Schreiner, is the team’s only other starting senior. Hernandez has enjoyed following them while also helping lead the team.
“This is their last season. They didn’t have a season last year [because of COVID-19],” Hernandez said. “I’m trying to make it as memorable for them as possible. I grew up with them, so I don’t want to stop playing with them, so I keep fighting because I want to keep playing with them and just try to be a leader on the field.”
Tradition plays a part in Hernandez’s desire to excel. She has a large rooting section at games.
“My whole family grew up playing softball,” Hernandez said. “All my family came here to play, and they know Luna. They’ll tell me stories about Luna. ‘Oh, one time Luna made us do this and this.’ And I just kind of relate. [I say], ‘Oh yeah, we do that.’”
•
NOTES — Bryan junior third baseman Alexis Rodriguez is Hernandez’s cousin. ... Hernandez plans to become a nurse and said she was impressed with the San Jacinto’s health sciences department. “When I stepped on the campus, I felt comfortable,” she said. “The coaches were nice. The atmosphere is what I liked.” ... The winner between Bryan and The Woodlands winner will face the Rockwall-Bridgeland winner in the Region II final. ... Luna is 330-170 in 14 seasons at Bryan, continuing a tradition started by former head coach Janice Williamson, who is now the school district’s athletics director. Bryan, which won state in 2002, is making its 11th regional semifinal appearance and first since 2012. ... The Woodlands has outscored opponents 107-18 in six straight playoff victories. The Highlanders beat sixth-ranked Cypress Woods 9-4 and 6-3 in the last round. Cy-Woods came into the series with a 31-4 record. ... Bryan defeated The Woodlands 2-0 on March 20 during a stretch in which the Highlands lost 10 of 16 games. Luna said over that stretch The Woodlands was without sophomore left-handed pitcher Saylor Davis, who has started every postseason game. “They’ve won every game since she’s been back,” Luna said, referring to The Woodlands’ current nine-game winning streak. ... Luna is good friends with Highlanders’ coach Tim Borths with both exchanging texts during last week’s huge victories. They were 6A’s biggest upsets in the regional quarterfinals along with unranked Ridge Point ousting fifth-ranked Cypress Creek. “We knew nobody was going to give them a chance, because Cy-Woods was rolling, and nobody was going to give us a chance,” Luna said. ... Hernandez and Rodriguez hit solo home runs in the first meeting with The Woodlands, the team’s lone hits. ... Jessica Adams is 27-8 with a 1.19 earned run average in 205 2/3 innings. She has 306 strikeouts and 43 walks. At the plate, she is hitting .455 with 22 HRs and 66 RBIs. Jacque Adams is hitting .382 with 15 HRs and 48 RBIs. Bryan’s Ariana Williams (.372, 7 RBIs), Rodriguez (.368, 2 HRs, 19 RBIs, 43 SBs), Filburn (.366, 25 RBIs) and Makayla Marquez (.351, 1 HR, 16 RBIs) as the team’s other top hitters. ... Bryan leads the all-time series with The Woodlands 17-8, including 5-1 in the postseason with the last meeting in 2007.
HERNANDEZ CLOSE UP
The team’s worst dancer: Ailee Freeman. “She tries,” Hernandez said.
Favorite food: pasta
A song in her ipod she wouldn’t want her teammates to know: More Than A Woman
Hero: her mother, Jennifer Hernandez
Favorite TV show: On My Block
Dream car: Mercedes G-Wagon
Whataburger: meat, cheese, mayonnaise, pickles, lettuce and tomatoes – no onions