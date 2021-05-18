Junior Kylie Hernandez helping lead Bryan softball team on playoff run

NOTES — Bryan junior third baseman Alexis Rodriguez is Hernandez’s cousin. ... Hernandez plans to become a nurse and said she was impressed with the San Jacinto’s health sciences department. “When I stepped on the campus, I felt comfortable,” she said. “The coaches were nice. The atmosphere is what I liked.” ... The winner between Bryan and The Woodlands winner will face the Rockwall-Bridgeland winner in the Region II final. ... Luna is 330-170 in 14 seasons at Bryan, continuing a tradition started by former head coach Janice Williamson, who is now the school district’s athletics director. Bryan, which won state in 2002, is making its 11th regional semifinal appearance and first since 2012. ... The Woodlands has outscored opponents 107-18 in six straight playoff victories. The Highlanders beat sixth-ranked Cypress Woods 9-4 and 6-3 in the last round. Cy-Woods came into the series with a 31-4 record. ... Bryan defeated The Woodlands 2-0 on March 20 during a stretch in which the Highlands lost 10 of 16 games. Luna said over that stretch The Woodlands was without sophomore left-handed pitcher Saylor Davis, who has started every postseason game. “They’ve won every game since she’s been back,” Luna said, referring to The Woodlands’ current nine-game winning streak. ... Luna is good friends with Highlanders’ coach Tim Borths with both exchanging texts during last week’s huge victories. They were 6A’s biggest upsets in the regional quarterfinals along with unranked Ridge Point ousting fifth-ranked Cypress Creek. “We knew nobody was going to give them a chance, because Cy-Woods was rolling, and nobody was going to give us a chance,” Luna said. ... Hernandez and Rodriguez hit solo home runs in the first meeting with The Woodlands, the team’s lone hits. ... Jessica Adams is 27-8 with a 1.19 earned run average in 205 2/3 innings. She has 306 strikeouts and 43 walks. At the plate, she is hitting .455 with 22 HRs and 66 RBIs. Jacque Adams is hitting .382 with 15 HRs and 48 RBIs. Bryan’s Ariana Williams (.372, 7 RBIs), Rodriguez (.368, 2 HRs, 19 RBIs, 43 SBs), Filburn (.366, 25 RBIs) and Makayla Marquez (.351, 1 HR, 16 RBIs) as the team’s other top hitters. ... Bryan leads the all-time series with The Woodlands 17-8, including 5-1 in the postseason with the last meeting in 2007.