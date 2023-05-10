Maddie Jones, Kylie McRaven and Megan Roberts have been racing each other for nearly a decade.

The three College Station seniors all signed to continue their track careers with Texas A&M, with Jones and Roberts also planning to run cross country for the Aggies. They’re familiar with A&M’s E.B. Cushing Stadium, but their future home is one of several local tracks the girls have grown up on together. The trios’ friendship dates back to their days running during gym class at Forest Ridge Elementary School.

“We were the only people who actually ran it,” Roberts said. “We didn’t have the same class, but I had heard about [Jones]. It was like,‘oh, there’s this other girl who actually runs.”

Their bond and friendly rivalry continued on the track at Cypress Grove Intermediate School and Wellborn Middle School. There the three runners were introduced to College Station track coach Josh Munson, who took an immediate interest in the trio.

“They all had questions, and they came from multiple angles,” Munson said. “Knowing them now, their personalities were coming out in those questions. It’s surreal to think back to those little kiddos and know now what they would go on to accomplish.”

The three future Aggies led College Station to Class 5A Region III championships in both track and cross country this year.

“We wouldn’t be here without their leadership,” Munson said. “They’ve been asked to be role models, and for three years we’ve leaned on all three of them to bring leadership qualities to our team. Their performances were big, but it’s the behind-the-scenes things that aren’t quantified in a time where they’ve brought the most value to our program.”

Jones will be competing at Friday’s UIL state meet in Austin in two events: the 1,600 and 800 meters. She set the school record in the 800 at the regional meet last week, winning by more than a second with a time of 2 minutes, 12.68 seconds.

Munson says Jones has been ambitious since that first meeting at Wellborn Middle School.

“She was a 4-foot-10 small package of dynamite,” Munson said. “Coming in as a freshman, she wanted to do everything. She wanted to run cross country. She wanted to play basketball, soccer, run track and play in the orchestra. She was doing it all.”

Running captured Jones’ focus in the end, but McRaven — the daughter of A&M cross country and track assistant coach Wendel McRaven — found her place as a dual-sport athlete, splitting her time between the Lady Cougars soccer and track teams.

Munson says the younger McRaven’s upbringing has given her experience that benefits both her and her teammates.

“She grew up around the sport,” Munson said. “Even as a freshman, she was able to have conversations with her teammates about expectations on meet day and practice days. She knew stuff that was just inherent to the sport as a whole.”

Like Jones, Roberts has been a key varsity contributor since her freshman year. She placed third in the 1,600 and 3,200 at the recent regional meet and earned all-state honors in cross country after a seventh-place finish at this season’s state meet.

Roberts is obviously good at the sport, but the team captain says her friendship with Jones and McRaven is why she’s still running at all.

“There have been moments when I’ve almost quit,” Roberts said. “I’ve been in tears saying, ‘This is so hard, why are we doing this?’ And they’ve reminded me to find the love for the sport again.”

That bond goes both ways, Jones says.

“It wouldn’t have been the same without them,” Jones said. “Megan has pulled me through high school running. Through the highs and the lows, she’s always been there. And Kylie, she’s just so inspirational. I don’t know if I would have kept going if it wasn’t for them.”

Munson says the trio’s similarities are strengths that will serve them well at A&M.

“Their personalities are different, but the character, work ethic and toughness they bring is the same,” Munson said. “They’re tremendous kids, and the story they have together is still not finished. We just got to be a couple of chapters in their story, and that story goes on.”

While the collegiate level is a step up in competition, Jones says the group is ready to move the six miles up the road to A&M and log laps on their biggest stage yet.

“I know it will be tough, but I’m excited,” Jones said. “We’re hometown girls, and we’re going to do our best to make Aggieland proud.”