Jasinski leads Brenham to 4-0 victory over A&M Consolidated in 19-5A softball tiebreaker

MUMFORD — Brenham pitcher Della Jasinski appears more than ready for the state softball playoffs, while the A&M Consolidated Lady Tigers might need to brush up on a few things.

Jasinski threw a one-hitter to lead the Cubettes to a 4-0 victory in a District 19-5A playoff to determine the league’s second and third seeds Tuesday afternoon at the Pete J. Bienski Jr. Sports Complex.

Jasinski struck out 13 with no walks as Brenham (22-8-2, 11-5) claimed 19-5A’s second seed and will meet 20-5A third-seed New Caney (22-10) in a best-of-3 bi-district series. Consol (14-12, 11-5) will play 20-5A second-seed Humble Kingwood Park (22-11, 11-2) in its best-of-3 series.

Consol and Brenham split a pair of high-scoring, regular-season games in competitive 19-5A, where a quartet of teams finished within two games of league champion Waller (23-9, 12-4). But on Tuesday, the Cubettes dominated play early with Jasinski setting the tone. The sophomore struck out the side in the first inning. She also struck out the side in the second inning, despite Consol getting its only two baserunners in the game. Sophomore Quinn Zaragoza had a one-out bunt single, and freshman Jerra Spahr was hit by a pitch with two outs.

Jasinski responded by retiring 16 straight.

“I just thought she hit her zones well today, moved the ball around well,” Brenham coach Katie Roberts said.

Jasinski pitched against Consol in both regular season games. The right-hander pitched the final 1 2/3 innings in a 9-4 loss on March 1 and went the distance in a 9-6 eight-inning victory on April 1.

“We did a lot of work ahead of time just to prepare of what we were going to throw,” Roberts said.

Jasinski threw some fastballs and screwballs, “but the riseball was our most dominating pitch today,” Roberts said.

Consol seldom made good contact.

“I definitely think she throws the hardest in our district,” Roberts said. “I know going from one speed to another is a challenge for a team. I know it is for us. All year we’ve had a tough time just adjusting to slower speed.”

Consol’s top four hitters went 0 for 12 with nine strikeouts.

“[Jasinski] is super strong. She lives and dies with the riseball,” Consol coach Heather Slaton said. “So if it’s working and she’s on, she’s hard to touch. We know that. We didn’t make adjustments at the plate, which killed us offensively.”

Brenham’s offense had a fast start.

Freshman leadoff hitter Avery Maurer lined a shot to the fence that Consol center fielder Spahr unsuccessfully tried to catch as she crashed into the wall. Roberts frantically waved Maurer toward third as the speedster reached second. The throw to third was errant, allowing Maurer to score.

“When we get opportunities like that, we try to take advantage,” Roberts said. “Sometimes it doesn’t go your way. We got thrown out on the steal [later in the inning]. That hasn’t happened much to us this year.”

Brenham added two runs in the second. Sophomore Annie Beckendorf hit a wind-blown leadoff double, and freshman Sarah Mabie walked. The runners moved up on a groundout, then the Cubettes loaded the bases when Consol didn’t get an out on a fielder’s choice. A wild pitch and groundout allowed the two runs to score.

That was it for Consol sophomore pitcher Raegan Johnson, the team’s workhorse. She walked four in two innings with a strikeout, laboring through 65 pitches.

“We didn’t get our pitchers enough defensive help,” Slaton said. “[It] wasn’t necessarily errors but balls in foul territory that can be caught. Little things like that add up in a game, and little things like that matter. I felt like we came out a little bit flat, so we’ll go to work tomorrow [in practice].”

Brenham built its lead to 4-0 in the third against senior relief pitcher Aiyana Coleman. Beckendorf’s two-out single scored senior Kenley Mikolajchak, who singled and moved up on sophomore Kaylie Rodriguez’s sacrifice bunt. Coleman, a Texas A&M signee, settled in to retire the last 10 batters, seven of them via strikeouts.

“If we’re being honest, this is like a practice game for the playoffs,” Slaton said. “She came in and showed us some things, like she can come in and give us some help when we need it, so that’s a bright spot out of today.”

Brenham, winning its fifth straight, had four of its first five batters reach but had a runner thrown out stealing. The Cubettes tried to steal a run in the second inning by getting a runner caught between first and second. But Consol tagged out that runner for the third out of the inning before the runner from third base touched home plate.

“We’ve [been aggressive] all year,” Roberts said.

Consol, which lost its regular-season finale at Waller, was shut out for the second straight time after having not been blanked in the first 24 games.

“All I can say is today wasn’t our best effort,” Slaton said.

• NOTES — Consol will open its bi-district series at Kingwood Park at 6 p.m. Thursday. Game 2 will be at 6 p.m. Friday at Lady Tiger Field. Game 3, if needed, will be at noon Saturday with the site determined by coin flip after Friday’s game. ... Brenham and New Caney will play at Katy Paetow with games at 7 p.m. Thursday, 7 p.m. Friday and 3 p.m. Saturday if necessary. ... Roberts, who played on the Brenham 2005 state championship softball team, was recently named the school’s girls athletics coordinator. Roberts is in her fifth season as Brenham’s head coach after spending three seasons at Santa Fe. She is 168-77-4 overall. ... Jasinski threw a perfect game at Rudder on March 19 and no-hit Channelview on March 5. She threw a pair of no-hitters in 19-5A last season.

Brenham 4, A&M Consolidated 0

Consol;000;000;0;—;0;1;2

Brenham;121;000;x;—;4;5;0

Raegan Johnson, Aiyana Coleman (3) and Coleman, Savannah Coleman (3); Della Jasinski and Cortney Ragnes.

W — Jasinski. L — Johnson.

