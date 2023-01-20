Jaeden McMillin’s 20 points spur College Station girls basketball team over Magnolia

College Station senior Jaeden McMillin scored 20 points to lead the Lady Cougars to a 63-45 victory over the Magnolia Lady Bulldogs in District 21-5A girls basketball Friday night at Cougar Gym.
McMillin and Jayden Davenport each scored six in the first quarter as league-leading College Station (15-14, 7-1) took a 16-14 lead over pesky Magnolia (0-17, 0-9), which came back to tie the game at 28 at halftime. The Lady Cougars put the game in third quarter with an 18-5 run as Tearra Burleson led the way with three baskets. She ended with 12 points as did Davenport. Heaven Ford had seven points, while Reese Vivaldi and Kyla Clark each had six.
Lizzie Mowery scored 11 for Magnolia.
College Station 63, Magnolia 45
(Numbers after names indicate field goals made, free throws made-attempted, fouls, points.)
MAGNOLIA (0-17, 0-9 in 21-5A) — Taylor Kathmann 3 0-0 1 6; Michele Salas 1 1-2 0 3; Lizzie Mowery 5 0-0 3 11; Tali Frederick 0 0-0 1 0; Landry Pitcock 2 0-0 1 4; Emma Rowan 4 0-0 0 8; Neha Sasser 3 1-1 3 7; Lily Monett 2 2-2 0 6. Totals: 20 4-5 9 45.
COLLEGE STATION (15-14, 7-1) – Reese Vivaldi 2 0-0 3 6; Heaven Ford 3 0-0 1 7; Taylah Wright 0 0-0 1 0; Kyla Clark 3 0-0 0 6; Tearra Burleson 5 1-2 0 12; Jaeden McMillin 8 3-5 1 20; Jayden Davenport 6 0-0 2 12; Addison Edwards 0 0-0 1 0. TOTALS: 27 4-7 9 63.
Magnolia 14 14 5 12 — 45
College Station 16 12 18 17 — 63