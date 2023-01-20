Jaeden McMillin’s 20 points spur College Station girls basketball team over Magnolia

McMillin and Jayden Davenport each scored six in the first quarter as league-leading College Station (15-14, 7-1) took a 16-14 lead over pesky Magnolia (0-17, 0-9), which came back to tie the game at 28 at halftime. The Lady Cougars put the game in third quarter with an 18-5 run as Tearra Burleson led the way with three baskets. She ended with 12 points as did Davenport. Heaven Ford had seven points, while Reese Vivaldi and Kyla Clark each had six.