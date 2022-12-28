Jaeden McMillin reaches milestone as College Station's run at Aggieland Invitational ends

The outcomes of Wednesday’s games at the Aggieland invitational didn’t go the way that College Station head coach DeAnna Doles wanted, but it was still a historic day for the Lady Cougar basketball team.

Senior Jaeden McMillin reached 1,500 career points during College Station’s first game of the day against Allen, a 65-45 loss.

“She’s been a part of Lady Cougar basketball for four years, and 1,500 career points, that’s a lot of points to be able to put on the board,” Doles said. “... To hit that 1,500 point mark, it says something about you as a player. She’s one of the best to ever wear the purple and white, but you know, she has a good team around her as well.”

College Station also lost 73-40 to Cypress Springs on Wednesday night at Bryan’s auxiliary gym, finishing the tournament with a 2-2 record.

“I thought we accomplished what we wanted to accomplish coming back from Christmas,” Doles said. “Our first game today against Allen, man, our effort was tremendous. Allen’s a really good team, and so our effort was tremendous. In the second game, the ball wouldn’t go in the hole. The purpose of the game is to get the orange thing through the round thing, and when you don’t do that, everything is harder for you.”

The Lady Cougars kept things close in the first half against Cy-Springs and headed into the break only down by five as the Lady Panthers led 31-26. McMillin added to her career numbers as she had 10 points in the first half. She finished the game with a team-high 18.

In the second half, though, Cy-Springs came out fired up behind the play of sophomore forward Ayla McDowell. The Lady Panthers went on a 17-0 run during the middle of the third quarter to pull away.

McDowell scored 13 points during that stretch as she showcased a little bit of everything with steals turning into quick baskets, 3-pointers and finishing through contact. She finished the game with a team-high 25 points, 18 of which came in the third.

“She’s a great player,” Doles said. “She’s unbelievable. I mean there was a reason there’s a lot of college scouts in the gym watching her play over the course of these four games. Tremendous player. We tried. Lots of different people guarding her. And even with a high hand being in her face, she was making.”

Lady Panthers forward Bria Knight and guard Evonne Sidney each had 12 points.

For College Station, Heaven Ford had six points and Jayden Davenport dropped in five.

College Station will have a short rest before returning to District 21-5A play on Tuesday.

The Lady Cougars will host rival A&M Consolidated at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. The game time for Tuesday has been moved up as the subvarsity games will be at 11 a.m.

Consol and Rudder also went 0-2 on Wednesday at the Aggieland Invitational.

The Lady Tigers lost to Class 5A’s No. 19 Midlothian Heritage 50-32 to start the day and lost to Rockwall 47-38 in the evening to end their run.

The Lady Rangers lost 76-19 to Hays Consolidated in the Silver bracket of Division I and 54-51 to Beaumont United.

Bryan is the lone Brazos Valley team left in Division I play as the Lady Vikings reached the Silver bracket championship with two wins on Wednesday, topping Lamar Fulshear 53-51 and George Ranch 73-40.

The Lady Vikings will play Hays Consolidated in the Silver bracket final at 9 a.m. Thursday at A&M Consolidated.

Cypress Springs 73, College Station 40

Cypress Springs (17-7) — Ayla McDowell 25, Bria Knight 12, Evonne Sidney 12, Larsyn Catalon 1, Zamari Reece 7, Di’aunestie Henderson 3, Melanie Hodges 10, Taylyn Scott 3.

College Station (9-13) — Reese Vivaldi 1, Heaven Ford 6, Taylah Wright 2, Wiliyah Everline 3, Jayden Davenport 5, Tearra Burleson 5, Jaden McMillian 18.

Cypress Springs;13;18;25;17;—;73

College Station;12;14;6;8;—;40