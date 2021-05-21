Jacque Adams blasts walk-off homer to lift Bryan past The Woodlands, force Game 3

“They’re pitching her low I think [to] get a pop up,” Bryan head coach Enrique Luna said of Jessica Adams’ at-bat in the seventh. “She relaxed and took what she got, and she trusted her sister, put it in her hands, and what a deal.”

Bryan also took advantage of Jacque and Jessica Adams’ back-to-back walks in the sixth, which set up third baseman Kylie Hernandez’s three-run homer to center. Hernandez injured her hand in the second inning of Wednesday’s 15-5 loss but came back to start in Thursday’ game and pulled the Lady Vikings within 8-7 with her sixth-inning blast.

“Kylie goes down last night, gets up early and goes to the doctor and hits a three-run bomb,” Luna said. “That gave us a chance.”

Bryan scored three runs in the third for a 3-2 lead, but The Woodlands answered with five runs in the top of the fourth. Leadoff hitter Kayla Fallerman fired a bases-loaded triple into left field, and two batters later, Gabby Leach brought in Fallerman and Alannah Leach, who was hit by a pitch, on a double to center for a 7-3 lead.

The Woodlands scored twice on Bryan errors, including its last run in the sixth. Errors proved extra costly in The Woodlands’ six-inning, 15-5 win in Game 1, and Jacque Adams said the Lady Vikings will have to limit their mistakes in Friday’s series finale.