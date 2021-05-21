Jacque Adams blasts walk-off homer to lift Bryan past The Woodlands, force Game 3

NAVASOTA — The Woodlands made two errors in the field Thursday, but perhaps its biggest error was underestimating Bryan’s Jacque Adams.
Adams hit a walk-off, two-run home run to center field in the bottom of the seventh inning to lift the Lady Vikings to a 9-8 victory in Game 2 of their best-of-3 series in the Class 6A regional semifinal softball playoffs at Ira Floyd Field.
Game 3 is set for 6 p.m. Friday at Grand Oaks with the winner advancing to the Region II finals.
Down 8-7 to start the bottom of the seventh, Bryan opened with two ground outs. The Woodlands then pitched carefully to Jessica Adams and decided to intentionally walk her with the count at 3-0. That not only gave her twin sister Jacque Adams the chance to keep the Lady Vikings’ season alive with one swing of the bat — it gave her a heaping amount of extra motivation.
“I didn’t feel it immediately, because I hit it on the inside of the bat, but I was pretty much swinging for the fence, because of the fact that they doubted me,” Jacque Adams said. “They gave more respect to my sister than to me, not knowing that we both can do the same thing.”
Jessica Adams went 1 for 2 with a double in the third before the Lady Highlanders’ started pitching much more cautiously to her, beginning with an intentional walk in the fourth. Adams also drew a walk in the sixth.
“They’re pitching her low I think [to] get a pop up,” Bryan head coach Enrique Luna said of Jessica Adams’ at-bat in the seventh. “She relaxed and took what she got, and she trusted her sister, put it in her hands, and what a deal.”
Bryan also took advantage of Jacque and Jessica Adams’ back-to-back walks in the sixth, which set up third baseman Kylie Hernandez’s three-run homer to center. Hernandez injured her hand in the second inning of Wednesday’s 15-5 loss but came back to start in Thursday’ game and pulled the Lady Vikings within 8-7 with her sixth-inning blast.
“Kylie goes down last night, gets up early and goes to the doctor and hits a three-run bomb,” Luna said. “That gave us a chance.”
Bryan scored three runs in the third for a 3-2 lead, but The Woodlands answered with five runs in the top of the fourth. Leadoff hitter Kayla Fallerman fired a bases-loaded triple into left field, and two batters later, Gabby Leach brought in Fallerman and Alannah Leach, who was hit by a pitch, on a double to center for a 7-3 lead.
The Woodlands scored twice on Bryan errors, including its last run in the sixth. Errors proved extra costly in The Woodlands’ six-inning, 15-5 win in Game 1, and Jacque Adams said the Lady Vikings will have to limit their mistakes in Friday’s series finale.
“During the last game we wanted to fast forward to the next game knowing we could’ve done better, and that’s what we did today,” Jacque Adams said. “The main thing we’re looking for [Friday] is to leave the errors behind and move forward and especially hit. We need to hit.”
Bryan added a run in the fifth on a bases-loaded walk, but the Lady Vikings struggled at times to bring in runners, stranding seven.
Jessica Adams pitched a complete game to earn the win in the circle, allowing eight hits with no walks and six strikeouts. The Woodlands starter Saylor Davis threw four innings and allowed three runs before Bri Dickson and Gabby Leach pitched a combined 2 2/3 innings of relief, striking out two and allowing six runs.
Jessica Adams will start for Bryan on Friday, and Luna expects The Woodlands to counter with its ace Davis. He added that it’s going to take an all-around good performance Friday for his Lady Vikings to advance to the regional finals.
“Every little thing is going to count,” Luna said. “We have to make the plays behind Jessica. There’s no doubt who they’re throwing, and there’s no doubt who we’re throwing — it’s just going to be one-on-one ... may the best young ladies win.”
Bryan 9, The Woodlands 8
The Woodlands 101 501 0 — 8 8 2
Bryan 003 013 2 — 9 4 4
W — Jessica Adams. L — Leach.
Leading hitters: BRYAN — Jacque Adams 1-4, 2 RBIs; Jessica Adams 1-2; Kylie Hernandez 1-2, 3 RBIs; Alexis Rodrigues 0-1, RBI; Maci Ramirez 1-2. THE WOODLANDS — Kayla Fallerman 3-4, 3 RBIs; Alannah Leach 2-3, 2 runs; Gabby Leach 2-3, 3 RBIs; Jordan Jones 1-3, run; Kiara Wiedenhaupt 0-4, RBI.