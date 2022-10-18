Iola’s Lindsey Gooch won the District 26-2A girls cross country meet in a time of 12 minutes, 40 seconds on Thursday, while teammate Zoe Compian finished 18th with a personal-best time. Iola’s Connor Evans was third in the boys (20:19) race. Gooch and Evans advanced to the Class 2A Region IV meet in Corpus Christi on Monday.
Iola’s Lindsey Gooch wins district cross country meet
- EAGLE STAFF REPORT
