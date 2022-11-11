Iola, Leon, Bremond advance to regional volleyball finals

LONGVIEW — Iola and Leon set up an all-Brazos Valley showdown at the Class 2A Region III volleyball tournament Friday with both teams advancing to the final at Lobo Coliseum.

Iola first rallied past Beckville 26-24, 19-25, 15-25, 25-19, 15-11 in the first semifinal, and top-ranked Leon cruised past Hawkins 25-15, 25-6, 25-19 in the second.

The Lady Bulldogs (35-4) and Lady Cougars (44-5) will meet at 2 p.m. Saturday for a berth in the state tournament. The match will be broadcast live on KMVL (100.5 FM).

It will be the third meeting between the District 22-2A rivals. Leon won the first two — 27-25, 11-25, 25-21, 25-14 on Sept. 27 in Iola and 29-31, 25-17, 25-17, 22-25, 15-13 in the rematch Oct. 14 in Jewett.

Iola had to rally down 2-1 in sets and began its comeback by taking a 12-3 lead in the fourth set. Lindsey Gooch had eight kills during the set, while the Lady Bulldogs took advantage of 12 Beckville errors.

In the deciding fifth set, Iola built leads of 6-3, 9-6 and 12-9 and held on from there. Abree Raley had three key kills for Iola in the frame, and sophomore Sydney Nevill had a pivotal block.

“We’re young,” Iola head coach Jamie McDougald said. “We have a lot of freshmen and sophomores, and they were playing like it, a little scared ... waiting for Gooch maybe to come do the job, and I just reiterated that we’ve got to have six people playing all out, doing their job every time the ball comes to us. We can’t win with two people. So the freshmen just stepped up their defense, stepped up everything and became a ton more aggressive.”

Gooch finished with 36 kills for the match, while Raley had 11 kills, two blocks and two aces.

Leon had an easier time advancing Friday, outscoring Hawkins 54-17 over a stretch from the middle of the first set to the middle of the third set. Leon’s Emily Sitton had nine kills and 10 digs, while Kaitlyn Kirschner had nine kills and two Blocks. Megan Page had 28 assists and nine digs, and Lanie Goolsby added 10 digs.

Bremond (36-12) also advanced to the final at the 2A Region II tournament in Princeton. The Lady Tigers topped Whitewright 25-15, 26-24, 22-25, 25-18 to reach the championship match against either Lindsay or Valley Mills at noon Saturday.