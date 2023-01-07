 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Interviews for A&M Consolidated football coach vacancy upcoming

College Station Independent School District athletics director Kevin Starnes anticipates the first round of interviews for A&M Consolidated’s head football coach/campus athletics coordinator vacancy to begin in mid-January.

“I am currently taking applications,” Starnes said in an email. “We will keep the job posted until we have someone hired. The goal is to have a possible recommendation for the board to consider in February. Upon board approval, we will negotiate a start date for as soon as possible because of the importance of offseason workouts and spring football.”

Consol is looking to replace Lee Fedora, who resigned last month after six seasons at his alma mater, going 57-15.

