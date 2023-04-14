The Bryan baseball team twice took a two-run lead, but Hutto rallied with two runs in the sixth and two more in the eighth for a 5-3 extra-inning victory on Friday in District 12-6A play at Viking Field.

Bryan (9-10-1, 4-4) got the winning run to third base in the bottom of the seventh, but reliever Hunter Thompson got Hutto (13-9-2, 6-2) out of the jam with a strikeout and fly out.

Hutto’s Alex Alvarez scored the go-ahead run in the top of the eighth on a wild pitch, and the Hippos added another run on a sacrifice fly.