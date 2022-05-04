How Blake Binderup does it all for College Station baseball team

Blake Binderup said he isn’t a gamer.

The College Station senior baseball player who signed to play at Texas A&M is more likely to be found playing golf for fun with buddies down at Pecan Lakes in Navasota or bass fishing on family land in Bellville than behind a screen playing video games like many other teenagers.

While Binderup prefers to be outside, he has proven to be a gamer inside the baseball diamond. Binderup does it all for the College Station baseball team — on the mound, at the plate, and even in the field — as the Cougars open the Class 5A playoffs at 7 p.m. Friday with a best-of-3 series against Porter. Game 1 is set for Cougar Field. Game 2 will be at noon on Saturday in Porter with Game 3 to follow, if needed.

“Blake never carries failure with him,” College Station coach Chris Litton said. “He’s very good at being short-term and in the moment. He’s put in a ton of work and he has an ability to make adjustments because of the amount of work that he’s put into the game. His level of thought processes are really high because of the passion that he brings. He’s obviously super talented, but that happened for a reason. He’s put in the work.”

On the mound, Binderup is 3-2 with a 1.69 earned run average. He leads the team in innings pitched (41.1) and strikeouts (59).

Consistent improvement has been the story of Binderup’s progression, Litton said. Binderup threw 84-86 mph as a sophomore in the COVID-shortened 2020 season. He returned as a junior and was up to 87-89 mph. This spring, Binderup’s fastball has been around 90 mph and touches 92-93.

“He’s gotten a lot better with his off-speed pitches," Litton said. "His slider’s gotten a lot sharper, so that helps him out with that second pitch.

Improving mental processes has been a key to Binderup’s growth, he said. Binderup added that Litton has encouraged him to pause and reset by taking deep breaths when he gets behind. That helps him stay calm, cool and collected.

“If my heart rate gets up and I start getting into the heat of the moment is when I start rushing through my delivery and I start getting a little bit out of sync with everything and I start throwing more balls," Binderup said. "When I stay calm and collected, that’s when I find myself in the zone.”

Binderup is just as impactful at the plate. This season, he’s batting a team-best .425 with an on-base percentage of .521. He leads the Cougars in home runs (7), RBIs (25), and walks (17). Binderup stands 6 feet, 6 inches tall and added 20 pounds over the offseason to reach 225.

“He gives us a chance each and every at-bat to score runs via the home run or just driving in runs or him being productive and getting a free pass,” Litton said. “His on-base percentage is through the roof. Regardless, he has extremely productive at-bats. For most of our games, it helps us in the middle of the order to have opportunities to score.”

When Binderup isn’t pitching, he can play an assortment of positions, including first base, third base and right field. Binderup signed with A&M in November and has the potential to play both ways at the collegiate level.

“I think it depends on what his passion is really,” Litton said. “His road will be his road. He’ll make his decisions and that’s up to him because he’s got the talents to either pitch it or to hit. It’s totally up to him and he can definitely be elite at either of those.”

Binderup while in high school joined the Hunter Pence Baseball Academy in Houston, which is run by former MLB player Hunter Pence and his brother, Howard. While playing for Pence, Binderup got connected with a trainer at Dynamic Sports Training in the Houston area. Binderup said his two-and-a-half years at DST has helped improved his velocity and rotational power.

Recruiting ramped up for Binderup after he began playing for Pence. In January 2020, he attended a camp at A&M and was offered a scholarship by former A&M coach Rob Childress. Binderup said he was ready to commit, but was encouraged by his parents and travel coaches to wait to make a decision.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Binderup said his parents took him on a road trip to visit other schools that were pursuing him, such as Vanderbilt, Mississippi State, Ole Miss and LSU. When the Binderups returned from the excursion across the southeast, Binderup told them he just wanted to stay home. He committed to A&M in July 2020.

“I just fell in love with the traditions and the culture of it and from then, that was it,” Binderup said. “The thing I’m most excited about is being in the environment with all of them because we’re all going to be good players when we’re there. All the fans and all of that, it’s just going to be exciting.”

Before Binderup takes his talents across town to Blue Bell Park, he and the Cougars are eyeing another deep postseason run after clinching the final playoff spot in District 19-5A last week. College Station (16-11) has had an up-and-down season, but is starting to hit its stride after winning three games last week.

“We started playing more for each other and that’s what our biggest thing has been all year is play as one,” Binderup said. “That was our motto from day one and we just started playing as one as we started seeing the results that we wanted and started getting wins and started getting timely hits. It’s all been coming [together].”

College Station lost to Porter, 3-1, in the two team’s season opener on Feb. 21. Porter (22-6) finished second in District 20-5A. The Spartans boast left-handed hurler Michael Benzor, who is committed to Oklahoma State. Litton said Porter is sharp on the bases.

“I think it kind of put everything into perspective for us as a team that we need to kind of refocus and start to direct our energy towards our team and our teammates and I believe that was the difference in last week,” Litton said. “That’s probably the best we’ve played together as a team all season long.”

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.