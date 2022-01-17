Houston Memorial leads 16th Annual AggieCup by a stroke over Westlake

The Houston Memorial boys golf team grabbed the lead by a stroke over Austin Westlake after 18 holes of the 16th Annual AggieCup on Monday at the Traditions Club. The Mustangs shot 294. Austin Westlake, the defending champ, shot 295. Highland Park was third in the 20-team tournament with 302.

College Station topped the locals with a 311 to tie The Woodlands Christian Academy for seventh place. Bryan shot 356 for 17th and A&M Consolidated was right behind at 360.

Memorial’s Tyler Gardner shot a 4-under par 68 for a one-shot lead in the medalist standings over Austin Westlake’s Jacob Sosa, the defending champ. Austin Westlake’s Kevin Mu, Highland Park’s Christian Clark and The Woodlands’ Alex Papayoanou each shot 72 to tie for third. Allen Academy’s Jackson Funkhouser, competing as an individual, shot 74 to tie for seventh place.

The final 18 holes will be at Miramont Country Club on Tuesday at 9 a.m.

16TH ANNUAL AGGIECUP