Houston Memorial leads 16th Annual AggieCup by a stroke over Westlake

The Houston Memorial boys golf team grabbed the lead by a stroke over Austin Westlake after 18 holes of the 16th Annual AggieCup on Monday at the Traditions Club. The Mustangs shot 294. Austin Westlake, the defending champ, shot 295. Highland Park was third in the 20-team tournament with 302.
College Station topped the locals with a 311 to tie The Woodlands Christian Academy for seventh place. Bryan shot 356 for 17th and A&M Consolidated was right behind at 360.
Memorial’s Tyler Gardner shot a 4-under par 68 for a one-shot lead in the medalist standings over Austin Westlake’s Jacob Sosa, the defending champ. Austin Westlake’s Kevin Mu, Highland Park’s Christian Clark and The Woodlands’ Alex Papayoanou each shot 72 to tie for third. Allen Academy’s Jackson Funkhouser, competing as an individual, shot 74 to tie for seventh place.
The final 18 holes will be at Miramont Country Club on Tuesday at 9 a.m.
16TH ANNUAL AGGIECUP
Team standings: 1, Houston Memorial 294; 2, Austin Westlake 295; 3, Highland Park 302; 4, The Woodlands 305; 5, Lake Travis 308; 6, Vandegrift 310; 7, (tie) College Station and The Woodlands Christian Academy 311; 9, Trinity Christian Academy 314; 10, Smithson Valley 325; 11, Southlake Carroll 326; 12, (tie) San Antonio Alamo Heights, San Antonio Johnson and Texarkana 334; 15, Round Rock Westwood 342; 16, Lufkin 343; 17, Bryan 356; 18, A&M Consolidated 360; 19 Round Rock McNeil 422; 20, Huntsville 431
Top 10 individuals: 1, Tyler Gardner, Houston Memorial, 68; 2, Jacob Sosa, Austin Westlake, 39; 3, (tie) Kevin Mu, Austin Westlake; Christian Clark, Highland Park; Alex Papayoanou, The Woodlands, 72; 6, Andrew Tan, Vandegrift, 73; 7, (tie) Jackson Funkhouser, Allen Academy; Zach Kingsland, Austin Westlake; Michael Rasmussen, Lufkin; Nathan Miller, Trinity Christian, 74
College Station: McKane Kiser 76; Heuiseung Kim 77; Austin Hassell 78; Nick Miller 80; Norman Sajulga 87; Gabe Montelongo 90;
A&M Consolidated: Ian Clough 80; Gage Watson 85; Jack Hanna 87; Sandro Iero 97; Kyle Schnabel 97; Raines Watson 98; Mo Iero 100
Brazos Christian: Chilton Price 82
Bryan: Hayden Pledger 83; Tyler Greensage 89; Luke Robertson 91; Jake Fattig 93; Ty Greenlee 106
Allen Academy: Ethan Lucas 88
Rudder: Jaxon Shaddox 96