Everything has come together for Horacio Cocone this season.

The starting midfielder on the College Station boys soccer team has helped the District 21-5A champions reach the regional quarterfinal round of the Class 5A playoffs in his first full year on the varsity.

It’s something that still is hard to believe at times for head coach Chad Peevey, because Cocone had only spent a few games on varsity before this season.

“It’s kind of crazy still that going into his senior year this year he still wasn’t a full-time varsity starter,” Peevey said. “He still split time with our guys in the midfield and over the course of district , he was slowly earning more and more minutes, just earning the trust of his teammates and his coaches like yep, he’s got it and eventually becoming the starter and the dude at our holding mid. It’s pretty cool to see that transition.”

Cocone grew up playing soccer mostly as a defender but moved to holding midfielder as a freshman when Peevey asked him to try the position. The position changed worked so well that Cocone spent a short time on varsity as a sophomore.

“They were going to tournaments, and Peevey told me to travel with them, and I did,” Cocone said. “So that was my first time going to varsity, but I was so nervous. I was scared to play. I just didn’t want to mess up.”

Cocone’s time on varsity didn’t last long, and he was back on the JV team, spending his sophomore and junior seniors there working on his skills.

His role changed a bit as a junior, for he would play with the JV then dress and go through warmups with the varsity. Peevey calls those players “bubble guys” as they bounce between the JV and varsity. Those players do occasionally get minutes at the varsity level, but it’s not always a guarantee. Peevey says the staff has a two-player lineup at every position, but the guys after the initial two-deep might not see the field.

Peevey says Cocone’s junior year experience on both teams paid off for as he was able to find his voice as a member of that year’s JV squad.

“I remember a couple moments after they lost a game, he was the first one to send a big group text or a big group message to all the guys,” Peevey said. “Hey, keep up our chins up. Let’s go to work tomorrow. Let’s keep grinding. We got this.”

Heading into his senior year, Cocone was determined to earn a bigger role on the varsity team and shake off what he called a “bad” junior year in both academics and in soccer.

“Senior year, that’s when I really wanted to try,” Cocone said. “I was trying in school, and then I got more playing time and I got used to playing varsity, and now I’m really happy here playing on varsity.”

Cocone said he worked extra hard during the team’s offseason program and on his own. He didn’t stop once the season began as he continued honing his skills.

“Sometimes after school I would go to the park by myself do some practice, some skills, get better,” Cocone said. “During the season, that’s whenever we started doing more soccer things, more skills, and I started focusing more on that.

“I’m left-footed, and I’m really not good with my right foot, and I started using more of my right and just started to get better at my skills, how to control the ball and just pass.”

That work paid off as he started playing often once the season began. Peevey says that at times before he became a starter, Cocone would end up playing more minutes than the starters simply because he performed so well.

“You see kids like shut down a lot of times, like man, I’m not starting and then all of a sudden they don’t work as hard,” Peevey said. “Well, with [Cocone], it’s just, hey, I’ll work harder. I make my teammates better, and I trust the process, and now he doesn’t come off the field. It’s pretty awesome.”

• NOTES — College Station (17-4-3) will face Waco (19-3-1) at 7 p.m. Friday in the regional quarterfinals at Waco. The winner advances to play 20-5A’s third-place Fulshear (13-4-5) or 17-5A winner Goose Creek Memorial (15-1-3) at the Region III tournament at Humble’s Turner Stadium. The matchups in the other part of the bracket are 18-5A’s third-place Santa Fe (10-6-7) vs. 19-5A champ Houston Wisdom (23-0) and 24-5A winner Liberal Arts (18-4-1) vs. 23-5A winner Pflugerville Connally (20-2-4). ... Waco won 22-5A by beating rival Waco University 4-3 on penalty kicks after the two tied at 2 at Paul Tyson Stadium. Waco beat Montgomery Lake Creek 4-2 in bi-district and Georgetown 2-1 in overtime on Monday in area. Gael Olvera scored the winning goal from 8 yards with 5:44 left in the second overtime period. Georgetown outshot Waco 27-10. Striker Max Pineda scored the first goal from 8 yards, redirecting a shot. Waco goalkeepers Sebastian Arranaga and Roberto Alarcon combined for 17 saves. ... Waco dropped to 5A in the last realignment after spending four seasons in 6A. ... College Station advanced to the regional quarterfinals for the first time last season, losing to Northeast Early College 1-0 in overtime. ... Pflugerville Connally is ranked third in the state this week behind Frisco Lone Star and Frisco Heritage by maxpreps.com. Georgetown is sixth, A&M Consolidated 12th, Wisdom 14th and College Station 25th.