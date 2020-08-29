Holland 27, Burton 12

HOLLAND — Holland’s Ayden Tomesek threw and rushed for touchdowns to lead the Hornets to a 27-12 victory over the Burton Panthers in a matchup of Class 2A playoff teams from last year.
Tomesek gave 2A Division I Holland a 13-0 lead after a quarter on a 56-yard touchdown run and a 20-yard touchdown pass to Ethan Mann.
Burton’s points came on touchdown runs of 38 yards by Cooper Lucherk and 17 yards by Pierson Spies. Lucherk rushed for 131 yards on 27 carries, and Spies added 29 yards on 12 carries. The 2A-II Panthers had a 6-minute edge in time of possession but were 0-for-7 passing.
Tomesek rushed for 99 yards on nine carries and was complemented by Caleb Evans, who had 79 yards on six carries, including a 44-yard touchdown run. Holland, which went 13-1 last year, ended with 292 yards.
Burton will play at Runge next week.
