HISTORY ON THE DIAMOND: The Eagle's 2022 All-Brazos Valley Baseball Team

Franklin, Mumford and Centerville made program history with their respective regional final appearances and are heavily featured on The Eagle’s 2022 All-Brazos Valley Baseball Team.

The Tigers made it to the Class 3A regional semifinals and the Region III championship for the first time in school history, led by second teamers Sully Hill and Cameron Pate. Franklin advanced to its 3A Region III finals and has four nominations along with coach of the year Matthew Anderson. Dylan Rhoden leads the pack on the first team, while Charlie Scarpinato, Parker Boyett and Josh Atomanczyk all made the second team.

Mumford has three players on the All-BV team after making a historic run to the 2A Region IV championship and was also named team of the year. Chris Castilleja and Jonathan Falcon made the first team, followed by Damian Castorena on the second team.

Class 5A's Brenham and 3A's Cameron each made it to the regional semifinals. The Yoemen's Tracer Lopez earned a spot on the first team, joining Brenham's Lane Sparks, Mason Lampe and Ethan Jezierski.

College Station advanced to the 5A regional quarterfinals and has Ryland Urbanczyk and Blake Binderup on the first team and Mikey Elko on the second team. Bryan made it to the bi-district round in 6A and had three nominations, including first teamer Mason Ruiz and second teamers Kyle Turner and Hunter Harlin.

Rudder and A&M Consolidated fell short of the playoffs, but the Tigers' Christian Letendre and the Rangers' Chris Benavidez both had senior seasons that earned them a spot on the first team.

Caldwell and Anderson-Shiro, both in 3A, advanced to the area round and have Cayden Maxwell and Ryan Buenger on the second team, respectively. Brazos Christian advanced to the TAPPS Division IV area round and is represented by Tyler Prince and Sam Kinnard on the second team.

Madisonville's Cody Borgfeld made the first team after the Mustangs made it to the bi-district round in 4A.

• EDITOR’S NOTE — Selected by the sports staff of The Bryan-College Station Eagle, the All-Brazos Valley Baseball Team represents the best of the best in high school baseball play from across the region during the 2022 season.

Coach of the Year: Matthew Anderson, Franklin

In his second year at the helm, Anderson, a Franklin alum, led the Lions to the program's first Region III championship appearance with just three seniors on their roster. Franklin ended the season with a 31-6-1 record, which is the most wins in a season in program history. The Lions fell one game short of the state tournament after losing to Diboll in the regional finals.

Team of the Year: Mumford Mustangs

Mumford had an historic season, advancing to the regional semifinals for the first time in program history with a 3-1 win over Refugio to earn a spot in the Region IV finals. The Mustangs went 14-0 in District 26-2A play after making the area round last year and returning the majority of their roster. Mumford narrowly lost to state finalist Shiner in the regional championship.

FIRST TEAM

Ryland Urbanczyk

College Station, sr., P

The all-district first teamer had a 2.01 earned run average and 63 strikeouts in 54.1 innings pitched. Urbanczyk also had seven wins on the season.

Mason Ruiz

Bryan, sr., P

Ruiz, a Texas A&M commit, was named District 12-6A pitcher of the year after posting a 9-1 record with a 0.89 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 55 innings pitched.

Ethan Jezierski

Brenham, sr., P

Jezierski had a 0.81 ERA and struck out 58 in 51.2 innings pitched. The first-team all-district pitcher also had a .423 batting average with 43 RBIs and 15 stolen bases.

Cody Borgfeld

Madisonville, sr., C

Borgfeld, the 18-4A defensive MVP, caught 15 runners stealing and had three picked off while recording a .995 fielding percentage. He also had a .420 batting average and 20 RBIs.

Christian Letendre

A&M Consolidated, sr., 1B

Letendre had a .338 batting average for the Tigers, and added four home runs, 20 RBIs and 11 stolen bases.

Jonathan Falcon

Mumford, sr., 2B

The co-district 26-2A MVP had a .930 fielding percentage and a .400 batting average for Mumford. The senior also totaled 24 RBIs and 17 stolen bases.

Dylan Rhoden

Franklin, sr., SS

Rhoden, 20-3A's MVP and a Cisco Junior College commit, had a .323 batting average with 20 RBIs and eight stolen bases. He also had 50 strikeouts on the mound with a 5-0 record and 2.80 ERA.

Mason Lampe

Brenham, sr., 3B

Lampe was a unanimous all-district first team pick and posted a .376 batting average with 45 RBIs and four home runs.

Blake Binderup

College Station, sr., OF

The do-it-all Texas A&M commit and 19-5A MVP had a 1.88 ERA with 79 strikeouts in 55.2 innings pitched. Binderup also had .376 batting average, 10 home runs, 33 RBIs and three stolen bases.

Lane Sparks

Brenham, jr., OF

Sparks earned first team all-district honors after posting a .315 batting average and adding 17 RBIs and 29 stolen bases.

Chris Benavidez

Rudder, sr., OF

Benavidez led the Rangers with a .338 batting average, 17 RBIs, 12 stolen bases and four home runs. The all-district first teamer also had a .998 fielding percentage and had three put outs.

Chris Castilleja

Mumford, jr., UT

As the co-district MVP for 26-2A, Castilleja had a 8-2 pitching record and a 1.20 ERA while striking out 74 in 46.2 innings pitched. Castilleja, who was also a shortstop, batted .426, had 28 RBIs and a .975 fielding percentage.

Tracer Lopez

Cameron, sr., DH

Lopez, the 19-3A MVP and defensive player of the year, batted .539 and had 30 RBIs and 45 stolen bases. He is also a Texas Tech commit.

SECOND TEAM

Damian Castorena

Mumford, soph., P

The 26-2A pitcher of the year posted a 8-3 record with a 2.02 ERA and struck out 91 batters in 62.1 innings pitched. Castorena had a .403 batting average and .910 fielding percentage, while hitting 14 RBIs and stealing eight bases.

Sam Kinnard

Brazos Christian, sr., P

Kinnard had a .371 batting average and 25 RBIs, but he shined the most on the mound, posting a 10-3 record with an immaculate game and two no-hitters during district play. He's a first-team all-district and all-state selection, and struck out 107 in 50 innings pitched.

Cayden Maxwell

Caldwell, jr., P

Maxwell was named 19-3A pitcher of the year after posting a 8-3 record on the mound, while striking out 108 in 61.1 innings and having a 2.67 ERA. He pitched three complete game and had one shut out.

Charlie Scarpinato

Franklin, sr., C

Scarpinato was named to the 20-3A all-district first team and had a .396 batting average with 18 RBIs.

Tyler Prince

Brazos Christian, jr., 1B

Prince had a .438 batting average with 25 RBIs and 26 stolen bases. He also made the first-team all-district and second team all-state teams.

Kyle Turner

Bryan, jr., 2B

The first team all-district selection stole 18 bases, had 22 RBIs and had a .324 batting average with 18 runs scored.

Mikey Elko

College Station, sr., SS

Elko, who also made the all-district first team, had a .315 batting average with 15 RBIs, 29 runs and 12 stolen bases.

Sully Hill

Centerville, sr., 3B

The pitcher and third baseman had a .380 batting average and 43 RBIs. Hill had a 8-2 record on the mound with a 1.25 ERA and 55 strikeouts.

Hunter Harlin

Bryan, sr., OF

Harlin had a .343 batting average with 21 RBIs and 10 stolen bases, and he made the all-district first team.

Cameron Pate

Centerville, jr., OF

Pate posted a .410 batting average for the Tigers and had 30 RBIs.

Parker Boyett

Franklin, sr., OF

The all-district first teamer had a .347 batting average, 13 RBIs and 21 stolen bases during his senior season.

Josh Atomanczyk

Franklin, soph., UT

Atomanczyk was named the 20-3A utility player of the year and had a 5-1 record on the mound with a 1.605 ERA and 53 strikeouts. He also had a .337 batting average with one home run and 17 RBIs.

Ryan Buenger

Anderson-Shiro, jr., DH

The 23-3A MVP posted a .347 batting average and 19 RBIs in 28 games. The pitcher, third baseman and shortstop had a 8-1 record on the mound with a 0.95 ERA and 62 strikeouts.

All-Brazos Valley Academic Team

Bryson Rodriguez, Mumford – academic all-district, THSBCA academic all-state

Joseph Flores, Mumford – academic all-district

Tyler Prince, Brazos Christian – 4.44 GPA, NHS, academic all-state

Harris Powers, Brazos Christian – 4.4 GPA, NHS, academic all-state

Sam Kinnard, Brazos Christian – 4.6 GPA, academic all-state, NHS president, 2022 Commended Student of the National Merit Scholarship Program

Ryan Burtin, Brazos Christian – 4.5 GPA, NHS

Beckett Goodyk, Brazos Christian – 4.4 GPA, NHS

Christian Funderburk, Brazos Christian – 4.1 GPA, NHS

Jihu Lee, Allen Academy – 4.0 GPA, TAPPS academic all-state

Hunter Bond, Consol – 3.46 GPA, CR 181 of 463, NHS

Carson Kerbel, Consol – 3.18 GPA, CR 218 of 463, NHS

Christian Letendre, Consol – 3.65 GPA, CR 148 of 463, NHS

Mikey Elko, College Station – 3.96 GPA

Rylan Deming, College Station – 3.35 GPA

Ryland Urbanczyk, College Station – 3.71 GPA

Dalton Carnes, College Station – 3.91 GPA

Kasen Jeitz, Centerville – 99 GPA, CR 1, 1220 PSAT, 1190 SAT, 26 ACT

James Bodine, Centerville – 99 GPA, CR 2, 1190 PSAT, 1150 SAT, 26 ACT

Sully Hill, Centerville – 98 GPA, CR 6, 1110 PSAT, 1130 SAT, 26 ACT

Barrett Spacek, Caldwell – CR 14 of 120, academic all-state

Garrett Tittle, Caldwell – CR 10 of 120, academic all-state

Charlie Scarpinato, Franklin – THSCA honorable mention academic all-state

Dylan Rhoden, Franklin – THSCA honorable mention academic all-state

Parker Boyett, Franklin – THSCA honorable mention academic all-state

Ethan Jezierski, Brenham – academic all-state

Cayden Shields, Brenham – academic all-state

Mason Lampe, Brenham – academic all-state

Hayden Hupe, Brenham – academic all-state

To be eligible for the all-academic team, players had to earn at least honorable mention on their respective all-district teams. Key: GPA — grade-point average, CR — class rank, NHS — National Honor Society, THSCA — Texas High School Coaches Association, THSBCA — Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association. SAT, PSAT, ACT — College entrance exams.