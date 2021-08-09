High school volleyball season opens for most area teams on Tuesday

All four public high schools in Bryan-College Station along with Allen Academy and St. Joseph will have volleyball season openers Tuesday.

Rudder will host Lexington at 3 p.m. and Huntsville at 6 p.m. Bryan will play Waller at 6 p.m. at Viking Gym and A&M Consolidated will be at Cypress Ranch at 6 p.m., while College Station will be on the road to play Houston Episcopal and Houston Fulshear starting at 3 p.m.

St. Joseph will be home to BVCHEA at 6 p.m. and Allen Academy will be at Waco Vanguard at 5 p.m. Brazos Christian opened its season Monday with a 25-5, 25-6, 25-5 win over Snook. Emily Angerer had 19 assists and Cate Wright led the team with seven kills, while Claire Wright and Claire Griffin had six kills each.

Brazos Valley teams, led by Class 2A defending state champ Iola, are expected to have another successful season after 19 made the playoffs a year ago. College Station, which reached the Class 5A Region III finals, is ranked sixth in the state. Lexington, which reached the 3A regional semifinals, is ranked eighth in its classification. Bremond, which made the Class 2A regional finals, is ranked 10th.

Some of the Brazos Valley’s top underclassmen last season were College Station libero Keira Herron, outside hitter Ana De La Garza and middle blocker Emery Goerig; Bryan outside hitter Rilee Cumpton; Rudder outside hitter Asani McGee; Bremond middle blocker Lyndsie McBride; Leon outside hitter Lauren Salley; Lexington libero Kynley Hurst and setter Kadence Looper; Iola outside hitter Jenna McDonald; and Brenham outside hitter Brooke Bentke.