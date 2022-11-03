High school volleyball playoffs for Nov. 4

Here are bi-district and area scores and pairings for Brazos Valley volleyball teams in the high school playoffs.
Class 5A
College Station def. Killeen Ellison 25-17, 25-16, 25-8; College Station vs. Pflugerville Hendrickson at Giddings, 6:30 p.m. Friday
Brenham def. Killeen Chaparral 25-15, 25-11, 25-13; Brenham def. Georgetown East View 25-18, 25-8, 25-14
Class 4A
Caldwell def. Houston Worthing 25-11, 25-7, 25-9; Caldwell vs. Gatesville, 7 p.m. Friday in Academy
Madisonville def. Carthage, 20-25, 25-20, 25-22, 25-23; Madisonville vs. Bridge City, TBD
Class 3A
People are also reading…
Cameron def. Franklin 12-25, 24-26, 25-18, 25-22, 15-10; Cameron vs. Scurry-Rosser, 5:30 p.m. Friday in Buffalo
Fairfield def. Rockdale 25-17, 25-12, 24-26, 25-22
Danbury def. Anderson-Shiro 22-25, 25-23, 17-25, 25-22, 15-12
Class 2A
Iola def. Kerens 25-9, 25-5, 25-3; Iola vs. Lovelady at Buffalo, 4 p.m. Saturday
Burton def. Holland 25-15, 25-14, 25-17; Weimar def. Burton vs. Weimar, 25-27, 25-14, 25-12, 25-12
Bremond def. Bosqueville 25-18, 25-14, 25-16; Bremond def. Rio Vista, 25-19, 25-9, 25-13
Centerville def. Cayuga 25-22, 26-28, 26-24, 25-22; Centerville def. West Hardin 25-11, 25-20, 25-14
Normangee def. Frankston 25-13, 25-27, 25-15, 25-10; Normangee def. Deweyville 25-8, 25-7, 25-9
Leon def. Cross Roads 25-9, 25-8, 25-8; Leon vs. Hull-Daisetta, 6 p.m. Friday
Thrall def. Somerville 25-16, 25-11, 25-9
Thorndale def. Milano 25-18, 25-7, 25-15
Granger def. Mumford 25-19, 25-21, 25-17.
Class A
North Zulch def. Prairie Lea, 25-19, 25-13, 29-19; North Zulch def. Chester 25-18, 25-23, 8-25, 11-25, 17-15
Fayetteville def. Dime Box 25-13, 25-21, 25-10
Richards vs. High Island, TBD
TGCA RANKINGS
Here is the Texas Girls Coaches Association’s weekly state poll.
Class A: 1, Veribest 35-2; 2, Fayetteville 37-5; 3, Blum 26-12; 4, Chester 31-10; 5, Klondike 30-12; 6, Dodd City 26-10; 7, Rochelle 24-6; 8, Round-Top Carmine 20-13; 9, Richards 28-8; 10, Benjamin 29-6
Class 2A: 1, Leon 40-5; 2, Wink 36-5; 3, Iola 38-4; 4, Windthorst 33-8; 5, Thrall 28-13; 6, Cumby 27-4; 7, Amarillo Highland Park 32-7; 8, Beckville 31-11; 9, Harper 25-6; 10, Three Rivers 28-8
Class 3A: 1, Bushland 34-4; 2, Gunter 36-6; 3, Columbus 39-3; 4, Fairfield 36-3; 5, Peaster 34-4; 6, Tatum 38-6; 7, Holliday 39-3; 8, Hardin 31-5; 9, White Oak 37-8; 10, Compass Academy 27-3
Class 4A: 1, Bellville 33-9; 2, LaVernia 35-9; 3, San Antonio Davenport 34-5; 4, Pleasanton 40-2; 5, Canton 30-7; 6, Canyon Randall 33-8; 7, Farmersville 40-3; 8, Celina 33-3; 9, Godley 30-7;10, Burnet 25-11
Class 5A, 1, Frisco Wakeland 29-4; 2, Forney 39-3; 3, Colleyville Heritage 36-7; 4, Smithson Valley 35-7; 5, Leander Rouse 35-10; 6, New Braunfels Canyon 39-7; 7, Justin Northwest 37-9; 8, Barbers Hill 38-6; 9, Lucas Lovejoy 24-14; 10, Midlothian 37-4
Class 6A: 1, Highland Park 40-2; 2, Cypress Ranch 42-2; 3, Katy Tompkins 36-3; 4, San Antonio O'Connor 40-4; 5, Fort Bend Ridge Point 37-6; 6, Grand Oaks 36-9; 7, Laredo United 35-4; 8, Austin Lake Travis 35-11; 9, Prosper 35-7; 10, Dripping Springs 36-13