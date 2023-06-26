Rudder’s Reagan Aponte has been a mainstay on the Lady Ranger volleyball team during her high school career. This season will mark her fourth on the team, third as a starter and second as a captain. She’s also ranked 11th in her class academically with a 4.42 grade-point average.

Aponte spent a few minutes taking The Eagle’s summer quiz.

QUICK BIO

• Name: Reagan Aponte

• High school: Rudder

• Class: senior

• Sport: volleyball

• Position: setter

• Nickname: “Rea”

GENERAL

• What is your favorite memory of high school so far? Reaching 2,000 career assists during a volleyball game.

• What do you plan to accomplish this year? I plan to excel in all of my classes and keep increasing my GPA.

• Plans after high school? Attend college and play volleyball at the collegiate level.

• What do you do in your free time? I like to spend time with friends and family.

• How do you want your classmates to remember you? As the respectful and responsible student who always had their work done and is always willing to help others.

• What three words best describe you? determined, generous, intelligent

• Favorite class and why? English because the class made me a better writer, and I love the concept of English.

• Whom do you admire and why? I admire my coach, Jacky Pence, and [assistant coach] Kallie Donley, because they’ve made me who I am both as a volleyball player and a person. I wouldn’t be anywhere without them, and they’re both so easy to look up to.

• Favorite school tradition? Homecoming week, because I love seeing everyone’s personalities come alive as they dress up for all of the days. Along with the pep rallies, they’re so much fun.

• Most valuable lesson you learned at school? Time management. My English teacher always told us how to use our time wisely when we have weeks of independent work, since it’s so easy to do nothing until you have two days left to do it. Time management came in handy, because I was hardly ever stressing about my work getting done last minute.

• Favorite quote? “... be strong, but not rude; be kind, but not weak; be bold, but not bully; be humble, but not timid; be proud, but not arrogant.” — Jim Rohn, American entrepreneur (1930-2009)

• Favorite teacher? Joyce Welch (English)

POP CULTURE

• What social media outlet do you prefer? Snapchat since that’s where most of my friends are.

• Favorite celebrity? I don’t have one.

• Favorite TV show? Gilmore Girls

• Favorite movie? Tangled

• Favorite book? Verity by Colleen Hoover

• Favorite musician/musical group? Zach Bryan

• If you were in charge of producing a concert, which three artists/groups would you get? Zach Bryan, Chris Stapleton, Tyler Childers

• Favorite cartoon or show as a child? Jessie

TRAVEL

• Most interesting place you’ve visited? New York was by far the most interesting place I’ve visited.

• Place you’d like to visit? Montana

FOOD

• Favorite home-cooked meal? chicken spaghetti

• Favorite snack? trail mix

• Favorite breakfast cereal as a kid? Cinnamon Toast Crunch

• Favorite beverage? Diet Coke

• Favorite restaurant? McAlister’s Deli

SPORTS

• Favorite athlete? Iowa guard Caitlin Clark

• Favorite professional team? I don’t have one.

ET CETERA

• What super power would you like to have? I would like to read peoples’ minds.

• Three people you’d like to have dinner with? Zach Bryan, Princess Diana, Kobe Bryant

• If you could change one thing about you, what would it be? I would change how hard I am on myself, although it’s okay to be hard on myself. I would want to change the level of how hard I am.

• Person you admire the most? Jacky Pence and Kallie Donley