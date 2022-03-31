High School Softball Rankings

Here are the Texas Girls Coaches Association’s weekly softball rankings with records through March 27.
Class 6A
1. South Grand Prairie 18-1, 2. Deer Park 24-2, 3. San Antonio O’Connor 16-1, 4. Pharr-San Juan-Alamo North 15-1, 5. Los Fresnos 17-1, 6. College Park 17-2-1, 7. Clear Springs 17-3, 8. Tomball Memorial 14-2, 9. Houston MacArthur 18-2, 10. El Paso Eastwood 23-4, 11. Fort Bend Ridge Point 14-4, 12. Rockwall 17-4, 13. Prosper 20-3-1, 14. Round Rock 13-5, 15. Wylie 17-3, 16. El Paso Americas 15-2, 17. Austin Bowie 13-5, 18. Brazoswood 20-5, 19. Austin Lake Travis 15-4, 20. (tie) Temple 14-7, Cedar Park Vista Ridge 13-4-1, Converse Judson 13-5-1
Class 5A
1. Montgomery Lake Creek 21-0, 2. Frisco Heritage 16-1, 3. Barbers Hill 18-6, 4. Georgetown 17-2, 5. El Paso Hanks 24-3, 6. Leander 14-5, 7. Santa Fe 16-4, 8. Crosby 19-3, 9. Sulphur Springs 15-1-2, 10. New Braunfels Canyon 16-4-1, 11. Lubbock Monterey 19-3-1, 12. El Paso Chapin 20-6, 13. Angleton 17-6, 14. Richmond Foster 22-4, 15. Medina Valley 23-4, 16. Elgin 12-3, 17. Dallas Molina 17-1, 18. Aledo 16-2, 19. Flour Bluff 13-2, 20. (tie) Friendswood 16-5, Royse City 16-6-1, Dripping Springs 16-7
Class 4A
1. Bullard 23-0, 2. Iowa Park 18-2, 3. Pearsall 23-2, 4. Hamshire-Fannett 22-2, 5. Liberty 18-3, 6. Fredericksburg 12-1, 7. Alvarado 15-2-1, 8. Smithville 17-3-1, 9. Alice 19-4, 10. Taylor 11-2, 11. Aubrey 15-3, 12. Burnet 16-4, 13. Pleasanton 11-3, 14. Lake Belton 15-5, 15. Rockport-Fulton 19-5, 16. Melissa 14-4, 17. Calallen 14-6-2, 18. Gilmer 14-4, 19. Argyle 12-6-2, 20. (tie) Sinton 12-6-1, Columbia 17-4, Big Spring 12-5-1
Class 3A
1. Mathis 20-0, 2. West Rusk 20-0, 3. Diboll 17-2, 4. Holliday 19-1, 5. Hallettsville 17-3, 6. Grandview 15-1, 7. Bishop 14-2, 8. Franklin 17-2, 9. Hughes Springs 16-2-1, 10. Hooks 15-1, 11. East Bernard 15-4, 12. Coahoma 17-4, 13. Llano 12-3, 14. Teague 10-2, 15. Lorena 13-3, 16. West 12-7, 17. Kountze 19-4-1, 18. Poth 15-4, 19. Blanco 13-4-2, 20. (tie) Bushland 19-7, Brock 13-5, Troup 15-6
Class 2A
1. Lovelady 13-3-2, 2. Crawford 12-2, 3. Stamford 12-3, 4. Floydada 18-2-1, 5. Ganado 15-4, 6. Como-Pickton 18-3, 7. Italy 17-3-1, 8. Latexo 17-3-1, 9. Thorndale 14-6, 10. Kerens 15-5-1, 11. Weimar 17-5, 12. Refugio 12-4, 13. Bloomburg 11-4, 14. D’Hanis 11-5-1, 15. Hamlin 13-3, 16. Deweyville 12-5, 17. Normangee 14-6, 18. Thrall 9-5, 19. Falls City 6-0, 20. (tie) Ozona 4-1, Charlotte 11-4-1, Beckville 11-7