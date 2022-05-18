HIgh School Softball Rankings & Playoff Schedule

TGCA Top 10 poll
Here is the Texas Girls Coaches Association’s weekly poll.
Class 1A: 1, D'Hanis 19-7; 2, Chireno 16-5; 3, Graford 17-5; 4, Hermleigh 14-6; 5, Bloomburg 18-6; 6, Eula 13-5; 7, Dodd City 14-6-1; 8, Bartlett 6-12; 9, (tie) Northside 15-6; Fruitvale 12-4; Chester 13-8; Aspermont 11-2; North Zulch 4-11; Blum 9-6; Hubbard 6-12; Leakey 6-9
Class 2A: 1, Crawford 27-2; 2, Stamford 23-4; 3, Floydada 30-3-1; 4, Ganado 25-4; 5, Lovelady 29-4-2; 6, Como-Pickton 31-3; 7, Bremond 24-5; 8, Weimar 28-6; 9, Thorndale 26-8; 10, (tie) Kerens 28-7-1; Hamlin 21-6; Colorado City 21-5; Groveton 29-9; Tolar 23-5; Archer City 17-4; Axtell 23-9
Class 3A: 1, Diboll 30-2; 2, Hallettsville 29-3; 3, Bishop 33-3-1; 4, Franklin 32-3; 5, Hughes Springs 27-3-1; 6, East Bernard 28-5; 7, Coahoma 28-4-1; 8, Holliday 30-2; 9, Grandview 35-3; 10, (tie) Lamesa 19-4-2; Lorena 26-4; Bushland 31-9; Pattonville Prairiland 25-5-2; Lyford 25-5-1; Mount Vernon 26-7; Columbus 23-10
Class 4A: 1, Iowa Park 33-2; 2, Bullard 35-2; 3, Lake Belton 28-6; 4, Liberty 33-5; 5, Corpus Christi Calallen 27-8-2; 6, Melissa 27-5; 7, Argyle 26-8-1; 8, Canyon 23-7; 9, Monahans 24-6; 10, (tie) Taylor 20-6; Columbia 31-7; Texarkana Pleasant Grove 21-10; Tuloso Midway 24-10; Sweeney 26-9; Aubrey 25-7; El Campo 22-12
Class 5A: 1, Montgomery Lake Creek 35-0; 2, Santa Fe 30-4; 3, Aledo 29-2; 4, Georgetown 30-3; 5, Lubbock Monterey 33-5; 6, Friendswood 31-7; 7, Kingwood Park 28-12; 8, Wylie 24-6; 9, Flour Bluff 23-3; 10, (tie) Burleson Centennial 27-7; Royse City 29-7-1; San Antonio McCollum 20-9; Victoria West 23-9; The Colony 23-7; Forney 28-7-1; Rock Hill 29-8
Class 6A: 1, Deer Park 37-4; 2, San Antonio O'Connor 28-1; 3, South Grand Prairie 31-2; 4, Round Rock 23-7; 5, El Paso Americas 30-5; 6, Katy 29-4; 7, Austin Bowie 24-7; 8, Weslaco 32-6; 9, Cypress Ranch; 10, Lake Ridge 27-6; Waco Midway 30-6; Pearland 30-7; The Woodlands 23-13; Marcus 26-11-1; Timber Creek 21-16; Katy Seven Lakes 22-11
PLAYOFF SCHEDULE
Class 3A
Regional semifinals: Franklin vs. East Bernard at Navasota — G1: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, G2: 7:30 p.m. Friday; G3: 7:30 p.m. Saturday if necessary
Class 2A
Regional semifinals: Bremond vs. Weimar at Caldwell — G1: 7 p.m. Thursday; G2 6 p.m. Saturday; G3, if needed, to follow G2