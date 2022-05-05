High school softball playoffs for May 7
High School Softball Playoffs
Class 6A
Bi-district
Mansfield Lake Ridge def. Bryan 15-5, 5-2
Class 5A
Bi-district
Kingwood Park def. A&M Consolidated 6-2, 3-16, 5-3
Brenham def. New Caney 4-5, 3-1, 3-2
Area
Brenham vs. Elgin — G1: 7 p.m. Friday at Elgin; G2: 4 p.m. Saturday at Brenham; G3: follows G2 if needed
Class 4A
Bi-district
Jasper def. Madisonville, 16-2, 18-2
Navasota def. Houston Washington 19-0
People are also reading…
Area
Navasota vs. Liberty at Conroe Grand Oaks — G1: 5:30 p.m. Friday; G2: 4 p.m. Saturday; G3: follows G2 if needed
Class 3A
Bi-district
Franklin def. Cameron Yoe 9-0, 12-2
Lexington def. Elkhart 15-3
Area
Franklin vs. Troy in Mumford — G1: 6 p.m. Friday; G2: noon Saturday; G3: follows G2 if needed
Class 2A
Bi-district
Leon def. Burton 13-1, 10-2
Centerville def. Mumford 15-3
Latexo def. Snook 5-0, 11-2
Bremond def. Goldthwaite 6-0, 15-1
Normangee def. Slocum 7-1, 7-0
Area
Bremond vs. Leon at Madisonville — G1: 6 p.m. Friday; G2: 5 p.m. Monday; G3: follows G2 if needed
Normangee vs. Thorndale at Caldwell — G1: 6 p.m. Friday; G2: 2 p.m. Saturday; G3: follows G2 if needed
Centerville vs. Granger, 8:15 p.m. Friday at Caldwell (one-game playoff)
Class A
Area
North Zulch vs. Medina, 6 p.m. Friday at Smithville (one-game playoff)