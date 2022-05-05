High school softball playoffs for May 7

High School Softball Playoffs

Class 6A

Bi-district

Mansfield Lake Ridge def. Bryan 15-5, 5-2

Class 5A

Bi-district

Kingwood Park def. A&M Consolidated 6-2, 3-16, 5-3

Brenham def. New Caney 4-5, 3-1, 3-2

Area

Brenham vs. Elgin — G1: 7 p.m. Friday at Elgin; G2: 4 p.m. Saturday at Brenham; G3: follows G2 if needed

Class 4A

Bi-district

Jasper def. Madisonville, 16-2, 18-2

Navasota def. Houston Washington 19-0

Area

Navasota vs. Liberty at Conroe Grand Oaks — G1: 5:30 p.m. Friday; G2: 4 p.m. Saturday; G3: follows G2 if needed

Class 3A

Bi-district

Franklin def. Cameron Yoe 9-0, 12-2

Lexington def. Elkhart 15-3

Area

Franklin vs. Troy in Mumford — G1: 6 p.m. Friday; G2: noon Saturday; G3: follows G2 if needed

Class 2A

Bi-district

Leon def. Burton 13-1, 10-2

Centerville def. Mumford 15-3

Latexo def. Snook 5-0, 11-2

Bremond def. Goldthwaite 6-0, 15-1

Normangee def. Slocum 7-1, 7-0

Area

Bremond vs. Leon at Madisonville — G1: 6 p.m. Friday; G2: 5 p.m. Monday; G3: follows G2 if needed

Normangee vs. Thorndale at Caldwell — G1: 6 p.m. Friday; G2: 2 p.m. Saturday; G3: follows G2 if needed

Centerville vs. Granger, 8:15 p.m. Friday at Caldwell (one-game playoff)

Class A

Area

North Zulch vs. Medina, 6 p.m. Friday at Smithville (one-game playoff)