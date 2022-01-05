High school boys soccer season will see mix of newcomers, veterans among B-CS teams

The boys soccer teams in Bryan-College Station are a mixed bag of youth and experience with expectations ranging from modest to lofty this season.
At Bryan, the Vikings will have a new look in 2022. They earned the program’s first playoff win in 17 years last season and reached the area round, but Bryan has to adapt after graduating 11 seniors and adding a new head coach in former assistant Carlos Luna.
“It’s going to be something new this year, because we did lose quite a few seniors,” Luna said, adding that he will have four to five freshmen on varsity. “A lot of those seniors were starters and were our leaders on the field. We have one returning captain, which is great, but as far as playingwise, we’re going to be young this year.”
Bryan will open the season Thursday at the Madisonville tournament. The Vikings will open District 12-6A play against Killeen at Merrill Green Stadium at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 25.
Bryan will return seniors Matthew Gibson and Bryce Luckie, who were also place-kickers for the Viking football team. Luna said their experience and leadership is crucial to his team this season, and he’s already seen improvements in Bryan’s first two scrimmages against College Station and Montgomery Lake Creek. The Vikings ended both games in a tie, but Luna maintains that “patience” will be the key word for the year.
“We were trying a whole bunch of different guys in different positions just to see what we have,” Luna said. “As far as Lake Creek, I mean those guys could play, and for us put up a good fight and tie them up considering it was a scrimmage ... I was proud.”
Meanwhile across town, College Station is hoping its largest senior class in four years can bring home a District 19-5A championship this season. The Cougars are already seeing the effects of their senior leadership and beat Cedar Park 2-0 on Monday in nondistrict play to open the regular season.
“It’s been really nice so far,” head coach Chad Peevey said of having 11 seniors. “Our two senior captains are four-year starters, Johnny Villalobos and Andrew Reichman, just experienced guys playing varsity, and you can really tell the difference.”
College Station went 6-8-9 last season, which included an appearance in the bi-district playoffs. Peevey said trust and teamwork have been the biggest improvements from last year, two things the Cougars will hope to see in their 19-5A opener at Rudder on Jan. 14.
Similar to Bryan, Rudder is shifting gears this season after losing 10 seniors and returning just five players. Despite the early challenges, head coach Dane Seydler said he already likes what he’s seeing from the young squad that went 1-2 in scrimmages.
“You kind of have to change your style a little bit based on the players that you have,” Seydler said. “Last year we were more of a counter-attacking team because we had that type of player. This year we’re more of a hold on to the ball, possessive and move defenders type of style.”
Rudder fell short of making last year’s playoffs with a 10-13-4 overall record and a 3-8-3 mark in 19-5A. Seydler said he’s more focused on player development and growing the program than reaching the playoffs this year.
“We understand the predicament that we’re in with one of the strongest districts in the state,” Seydler said, “and then our sister district being probably the second strongest if not equally as good. ...Yes, we want to progress. We want to be able to make that playoff run. But is it our dying focus? No.”
The A&M Consolidated Tigers have set their sights on getting back to the playoffs after just missing out last season with a fifth-place finish in 19-5A. The Tigers came agonizingly close but lost to district champion Katy Paetow by a second-half goal in the season finale.
It was the first time in seven years Consol didn’t make the playoffs, but the Tigers are putting the past behind them. In fact, they’re already off to a good start, scoring six goals and only conceding one in their first two scrimmages.
“Technically, we’re just able to play much faster,” head coach Jarrod Southern said. “We worked a lot on scanning and just observing space, and the boys are really bought into that. A lot of them play club, so they have the technical skill to be able to do that. It’s just can I get the combinations right? Can we get the right personnel for the right games? Can we analyze the opponent? Can we play to our strengths?”
Consol returns five seniors, including key playmakers Max Pellois, who suffered a torn ACL last year, four-year starter Seth Goble and Alex Macias. The Tigers will open the season Thursday at The Woodlands tournament. They will begin 19-5A play at Magnolia on Jan. 15.
“Last year was a really young team, and this year again, we have four freshmen on the varsity team,” Southern said. “But there’s a bulk of juniors and a good group of sophomores, so it’s going to be good for the next two to three years.”