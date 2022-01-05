High school boys soccer season will see mix of newcomers, veterans among B-CS teams

“You kind of have to change your style a little bit based on the players that you have,” Seydler said. “Last year we were more of a counter-attacking team because we had that type of player. This year we’re more of a hold on to the ball, possessive and move defenders type of style.”

Rudder fell short of making last year’s playoffs with a 10-13-4 overall record and a 3-8-3 mark in 19-5A. Seydler said he’s more focused on player development and growing the program than reaching the playoffs this year.

“We understand the predicament that we’re in with one of the strongest districts in the state,” Seydler said, “and then our sister district being probably the second strongest if not equally as good. ...Yes, we want to progress. We want to be able to make that playoff run. But is it our dying focus? No.”

The A&M Consolidated Tigers have set their sights on getting back to the playoffs after just missing out last season with a fifth-place finish in 19-5A. The Tigers came agonizingly close but lost to district champion Katy Paetow by a second-half goal in the season finale.