High school boys basketball playoffs for March 10

BOYS

UIL State Championships

Alamodome, San Antonio

Thursday, March 10

Class A semifinals: No. 3 Graford (35-3), vs. No. 2 Calvert (26-4), 8:30 a.m.; No. 9 Irion County (33-3) vs. No. 1 Texline (33-3), 10 a.m.

Class 3A semifinals: No. 6 Wichita Falls City View (34-4) vs. No. 1 Dallas Madison (36-7), 1:30 p.m.; No. 3 Hitchcock (31-5) vs. No. 2 San Antonio Cole (31-8), 3 p.m.

Class 5A semifinals: No. 1 Beaumont United (34-3) vs. No. 2 Dallas Kimball (30-8), 7 p.m.; No. 7 Mansfield Timberview (35-4) vs. No. 21 Boerne Champion (33-6), 8:30 p.m.

Friday, March 11

Class 2A semifinals: No. 1 Lipan (38-0) vs. No. 5 Mumford (31-7), 8:30 a.m.; No. 2 Clarendon (29-2) vs. No. 10 La Poynor (33-6), 10 a.m.

Class 4A semifinals: No. 1 Oak Cliff Faith Academy (34-4) vs. No. 2 Silsbee (32-6), 1:30 p.m.; No. 6 Boerne (32-6) vs. No. 15 Wichita Falls Hirschi (28-6), 3 p.m.

Class 6A semifinals: No. 4 Austin Westlake (38-1) vs. No. 13 McKinney (34-5), 7 p.m.; No. 2 Duncanville (33-1) vs. No 9 Humble Atascocita (34-6), 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 12

Class A final: 8:30 a.m.; Class 3A final: 10 a.m.; Class 2A final: 1:30 p.m.; Class 5A final: 3 p.m.; Class 4A final: 7 p.m.; Class 6A final: 8:30 p.m.