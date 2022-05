High School Baseball Rankings & Schedule

THSBCA RANKINGS

Here is the Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association's weekly top 10 poll.

Class 6A: 1, Rockwall Heath 30-5; 2, Katy Tompkins 29-2; 3, Lake Travis 29-5; 4, Flower Mound Marcus 27-6; 5, San Antonio Reagan 27-5; 6, Coppell 22-6; 7, Keller 22-6; 8, Fort Bend Ridge Point 29-4; 9, Oak Ridge 24-8; 10, Smithson Valley 28-6. Others receiving votes: Clear Creek 19-12-1; Frenship 25-9; Eagle Pass 21-14; Summer Creek 27-6-1 and Southlake Carroll 26-8.

Class 5A: 1, Corpus Christi Ray 32-3; 2, Lubbock Cooper 27-6; 3, Corsicana 24-4; 4, Crosby 26-5; 5, Mansfield Legacy 25-6; 6, Sharyland Pioneer 30-6; 7, Lufkin 26-5; 8, Friendswood 23-7; 9, Georgetown 27-6; 10, Lucas Lovejoy 23-9. Others receiving votes: New Braunfels Canyon 26-7; Corpus Christi Veterans 27-9; Abilene Wylie 23-5; Aledo 24-10; and Magnolia 18-12-1

Class 4A: 1, Sinton 30-1; 2, Corpus Christi Calallen 26-7; 3, Celina 27-7;

4, Argyle 28-3; 5, China Spring 27-7; 6, Boerne 30-3; 7, Longview Spring Hill 28-3; 8, Bellville 24-4; 9, Orangefield 24-2;10, Needville 25-6. Others receiving votes: Carthage 21-8-2; Tuloso Midway 25-6; Iowa Park 22-7; Lufkin Hudson 25-10-1; and Stephenville 20-8-1

Class 3A: 1, Brock 29-3; 2, Gunter 30-1; 3, Shallowater 30-1; 4, Marion 27-1; 5, Franklin 25-3; 6, Lorena 25-3; 7, Holliday 31-3; 8, Diboll 32-2; 9, Blanco 25-1;10, Nacogdoches Central Heights 25-5. Others receiving votes: Bishop 21-9; Cameron Yoe 22-8; Grandview 23-8-2; Wall 26-6; and Woodville 23-9

Class 2A: 1, Shiner 27-0; 2, Bosqueville 25-3; 3, Anson 24-1; 4, New Home 26-2; 5, Beckville 20-2; 6, Centerville 24-4; 7, Collinsville 23-5; 8, Garrison 25-7; 9, Thorndale 24-7; 10, Valley Mills 24-2. Others receiving votes: Muenster, Albany, Kenedy, New Deal and Refugio

Class A: 1, Ira 20-0; 2, Nazareth 16-0; 3, D’Hanis 22-3; 4, Abbott 17-3; 5, Kennard 20-12; 6, Dodd City 16-2; 7, Fayetteville 16-8; 8, Kress 16-6; 9, K’Nippa 11-5; 10, Hubbard 15-12

PLAYOFF SCHEDULE

Class 5A

Regional quarterfinals: College Station (20-13) vs. Brenham (23-10-1) — G1: 7 p.m. Thursday, Navasota; G2: 7 p.m. Friday, Fireman’s Park, Brenham; G3: Saturday, Mumford, time TBA, if necessary

Class 3A

Regional quarterfinals: Cameron (23-7-1) vs. Lorena at Lake Belton — G1: 7 p.m. Thursday, G2: 4 p.m. Saturday; G3: 30 minutes after G2 if necessary. Franklin (25-3-1) vs. Whitney (19-11), at Salado — G1: 7 p.m. Thursday; G2 7 p.m. Friday; G3, if needed, 5 p.m. Saturday

Class 2A

Regional quarterfinals: Centerville vs. Alto — G1: 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Lufkin Hudson; G2: 1 p.m. Saturday at Madisonville; G3, if needed, to follow G2; Mumford vs. Flatonia — G1:7 p.m. Thursday at Mumford; G2 7 p.m. Friday at Flatonia; G3, if needed, 2 p.m. Saturday at Fayetteville