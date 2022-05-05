High school baseball playoffs for May 7

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL PLAYOFFS

UIL

BI-DISTRICT

Class 6A

Bryan (21-3) vs. Waxahachie (15-11-1) — G1: Waxahachie 6-0; G2: 2 p.m. Saturday at Waxahachie; G3: follows G2 if needed

Class 5A

College Station (17-11) vs. New Caney Porter (22-7) — G1: College Station 2-1; G2: noon Saturday at Porter; G3: follows G2 if needed.

Brenham (20-10-1) vs. Montgomery (16-9-1) — G1: Brenham 6-5 (12 innings); G2: 4 p.m. Saturday at Waller; G3: follows G2 if needed

Class 4A

Madisonville (21-8) vs. Lufkin Hudson (21-9-1) — G1: 7 p.m. Friday at Hudson; G2: noon Saturday at Madisonville; G3: follows G2 if needed

Mickey Leland at Navasota (19-6), 8 p.m. Friday (one-game playoff)

Class 3A

Franklin (21-2-1) vs. Rogers (16-8-1) in Mumford — G1: 7 p.m. Friday; G2: 4 p.m. Saturday; G3: follows G2 if needed

Anderson-Shiro (19-8-1) vs. Van Vleck (8-14) at Katy Morton Ranch — G1: Anderson-Shiro 6-5; G2: 1 p.m. Saturday; G3: follows G2

Cameron Yoe (20-7-1) vs. Elkhart (13-11) — G1: Cameron 12-2; G2: 2 p.m. Saturday at Elkhart; G3: follows G2 if needed

Caldwell (17-11) vs. Fairfield (15-10-1) — G1: 5 p.m. Friday at Caldwell; G2: follows G1; G3: 2 p.m. Saturday at Fairfield if needed

Class 2A

Bremond vs. Shiner at Georgetown East View — G1: Shiner 24-0; G2: 2 p.m. Saturday; G3: follows G2 if needed

Iola vs. Dallardsville Big Sandy

Mumford vs. Deweyville in Splendora — G1: 6 p.m. Friday; G2: follows G1; G3: 1 p.m. Saturday if needed

Burton vs. West Hardin at Spring Dekaney — G1: 7 p.m. Friday; G2: 4 p.m. Saturday; G3: follows G2 if needed

Somerville vs. Evadale -- G1: Evadale 15-3; G2: TBA; G3: TBA

Centerville vs. Cushing in Jacksonville — G1: Centerville 12-1; G2: Centerville 14-1 (Centerville wins series 2-0)

Normangee vs. Alto — G1: 4 p.m. Friday in Madisonville; G2: 1 p.m. Saturday in Lufkin; G3: follows G2 if needed

Class A

North Zulch vs. Groveton: 6 p.m. Friday in Trinity (one-game playoff)

TAPPS

Division IV

Area: Live Oak Classical at Brazos Christian, 6 p.m. Tuesday

Division V

Bi-district: St. Joseph 14, Living Rock Academy 2

Area: St. Joseph at Baytown Christian, Tuesday; Allen Academy vs. Shiner St. Paul, TBD