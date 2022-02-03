Here's the 2022-24 UIL district alignments for Brazos Valley teams

Here are the UIL district alignments for the 2022-24 seasons for Brazos Valley high school teams.
CLASS 6A
All sports
District 12-6A
Bryan
Copperas Cove
Hutto
Killeen Harker Heights
Pflugerville Weiss
Temple
Waco Midway
CLASS 5A
Football
District 11-5A-I
Cedar Park
College Station
A&M Consolidated
Georgetown
Georgetown East View
Leander
Leander Glenn
Pflugerville Hendrickson
District 10-5A-II
Brenham
Rudder
Huntsville
Montgomery
Montgomery Lake Creek
Richmond Randle
Rosenberg Lamar Consolidated
Volleyball/Basketball
District 21-5A
Brenham
Rudder
College Station
A&M Consolidated
Magnolia
Magnolia West
Montgomery
Montgomery Lake Creek
Class 4A and below
Football only
District 12-4A-I: Alvin Iowa Colony, Bay City, El Campo, Freeport Brazosport, Navasota, Needville, Stafford
District 11-4A-II: Gatesville, Madisonville, Robinson, Salado, Waco Connally
District 12-4A-II: Caldwell, Cuero, Giddings, Gonzales, La Grange, Smithville
District 11-3A-I: Cameron Yoe, Franklin, Little River Academy, Lorena, McGregor, Rockdale, Troy
District-12-3A-II: Anderson-Shiro, Hemphill, Kountze, New Waverly, Newton, Trinity, Warren
District 13-3A-II: Buffalo, Clifton, Elkhart, Florence, Lexington, Rogers
District 12-2A-I: Centerville, Corrigan-Camden, Groveton, Leon, Normangee
District 13-2A-I: Flatonia, Hearne, Holland, Schulenburg, Thorndale, Thrall, Weimar
District 13-2A-II: Bartlett, Bremond, Chilton, Granger, Iola, Milano
District 14-2A-II: Burton, Falls City, Louise, Snook, Somerville, Yorktown, Runge
District 11-1A-II: Buckholts, Calvert, Dime Box, Oglesby
4A Basketball/Volleyball
District 18-4A: Bullard, Hudson, Jacksonville, Madisonville, Palestine, Rusk
District 22-4A: Austin Achieve, Caldwell, Giddings, La Grange, Manor New Tech, Smithville, Taylor
District 25-4A: Bellville, El Campo, Navasota, Needville, Royal, Sealy, Wharton
3A Basketball/Volleyball
District 19-3A: Cameron Yoe, Lexington, Little River Academy, Lorena, McGregor, Rockdale, Rogers, Troy
District 20-3A: Buffalo, Elkhart, Fairfield, Franklin, Groesbeck, Mexia, Palestine Westwood, Teague
District 23-3A: Anderson-Shiro, Cleveland Tarkington, Coldspring-Oakhurst, Crockett, New Waverly, Onalaska, Shepherd, Trinity
2A Basketball
District 18-2A: Axtell, Bremond, Dawson, Hubbard, Marlin, Mart, Riesel, Wortham
District 20-2A: Centerville, Grapeland, Groveton, Leon, Latexo, Lovelady
District 26-2A: Burton, Iola, Mumford, Normangee, Snook, Somerville
District 27-2A: Bartlett, Granger, Hearne, Holland, Milano, Thorndale, Thrall
2A Volleyball
District 16-2A: Bremond, Chilton, Marlin, Riesel, Rosebud-Lott
District 22-2A: Centerville, Hearne, Iola, Leon, Normangee
District 25-2A: Burton, Milano, Mumford, Snook, Somerville
1A Basketball
District 29-1A: Buckholts, Calvert, Dime Box, Fayetteville, McDade, North Zulch, Richards, Round Top-Carmine