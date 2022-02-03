 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here's the 2022-24 UIL district alignments for Brazos Valley teams
0 Comments
alert top story

Here's the 2022-24 UIL district alignments for Brazos Valley teams

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Here are the UIL district alignments for the 2022-24 seasons for Brazos Valley high school teams.

CLASS 6A

All sports

District 12-6A

Bryan

Copperas Cove

Hutto

Killeen Harker Heights

Pflugerville Weiss

Temple

Waco Midway

CLASS 5A

Football

District 11-5A-I

Cedar Park

College Station

A&M Consolidated

Georgetown

Georgetown East View

Leander

Leander Glenn

Pflugerville Hendrickson

District 10-5A-II

Brenham

Rudder

Huntsville

Montgomery

Montgomery Lake Creek

Richmond Randle

Rosenberg Lamar Consolidated

Volleyball/Basketball

District 21-5A

Brenham

Rudder

College Station

A&M Consolidated

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Magnolia

Magnolia West

Montgomery

Montgomery Lake Creek

Class 4A and below

Football only

District 12-4A-I: Alvin Iowa Colony, Bay City, El Campo, Freeport Brazosport, Navasota, Needville, Stafford

District 11-4A-II: Gatesville, Madisonville, Robinson, Salado, Waco Connally

District 12-4A-II: Caldwell, Cuero, Giddings, Gonzales, La Grange, Smithville

District 11-3A-I: Cameron Yoe, Franklin, Little River Academy, Lorena, McGregor, Rockdale, Troy

District-12-3A-II: Anderson-Shiro, Hemphill, Kountze, New Waverly, Newton, Trinity, Warren

District 13-3A-II: Buffalo, Clifton, Elkhart, Florence, Lexington, Rogers

District 12-2A-I: Centerville, Corrigan-Camden, Groveton, Leon, Normangee

District 13-2A-I: Flatonia, Hearne, Holland, Schulenburg, Thorndale, Thrall, Weimar

District 13-2A-II: Bartlett, Bremond, Chilton, Granger, Iola, Milano

District 14-2A-II: Burton, Falls City, Louise, Snook, Somerville, Yorktown, Runge

District 11-1A-II: Buckholts, Calvert, Dime Box, Oglesby

4A Basketball/Volleyball

District 18-4A: Bullard, Hudson, Jacksonville, Madisonville, Palestine, Rusk

District 22-4A: Austin Achieve, Caldwell, Giddings, La Grange, Manor New Tech, Smithville, Taylor

District 25-4A: Bellville, El Campo, Navasota, Needville, Royal, Sealy, Wharton

3A Basketball/Volleyball

District 19-3A: Cameron Yoe, Lexington, Little River Academy, Lorena, McGregor, Rockdale, Rogers, Troy

District 20-3A: Buffalo, Elkhart, Fairfield, Franklin, Groesbeck, Mexia, Palestine Westwood, Teague

District 23-3A: Anderson-Shiro, Cleveland Tarkington, Coldspring-Oakhurst, Crockett, New Waverly, Onalaska, Shepherd, Trinity

2A Basketball

District 18-2A: Axtell, Bremond, Dawson, Hubbard, Marlin, Mart, Riesel, Wortham

District 20-2A: Centerville, Grapeland, Groveton, Leon, Latexo, Lovelady

District 26-2A: Burton, Iola, Mumford, Normangee, Snook, Somerville

District 27-2A: Bartlett, Granger, Hearne, Holland, Milano, Thorndale, Thrall

2A Volleyball

District 16-2A: Bremond, Chilton, Marlin, Riesel, Rosebud-Lott

District 22-2A: Centerville, Hearne, Iola, Leon, Normangee

District 25-2A: Burton, Milano, Mumford, Snook, Somerville

1A Basketball

District 29-1A: Buckholts, Calvert, Dime Box, Fayetteville, McDade, North Zulch, Richards, Round Top-Carmine

1A Volleyball

District 27-1A: Buckholts, Calvert, Dime Box, North Zulch, Richards

UIL logo
0 Comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert