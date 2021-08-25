Heavy roster turnover isn't a problem for St. Joseph

Returning few starters from last season, St. Joseph head coach Alec Castilleja needed to pillage whatever athletic talent his school had to offer.
So when Eagle running back and safety Jackson Carey first saw newcomers Levi Rice and Luke Schumann practice, he wondered why the pair of basketball standouts hadn’t played football their first three years of high school.
“It’s really good,” Carey said of having Rice and Schumann on the team. “We’ve been trying to get them for several years now, but finally they are wanting to play.”
Rice and Schumann represent two of five seniors on a underclassman-heavy squad the Eagles bring to the gridiron this fall.
For Castilleja, the unknown can be a strength.
“No one really knows what’s coming,” he said. “In the last three or four years, you kind of knew what was coming. You knew what we had. You could brace yourself for it. This year, we’re kind of that question mark. We’re going to come in, and [opponents will] be like, ‘What are they going to be strong in?’”
Among the 11 seniors lost from last season are All-Brazos Valley honorees quarterback Trace Brightwell and running back Twister Barrington. Brightwell passed for 941 yards and 20 touchdowns, while rushing for 386 yards and five touchdowns. On defense he recorded 27 tackles and five interceptions. Barrington rushed for 605 yards and nine touchdowns and collected 28 tackles and two sacks on defense.
One piece is certain, the Eagles’ returning two-way starter Reid Millhollon. The wide receiver and defensive lineman earned all-state honors as a junior last year, helping the Eagles post a 6-1 record overall and 3-0 in TAPPS 6-man District III-5 play as they advanced to the regional quarterfinals.
Millhollon will transition to quarterback this season.
“He’s definitely going to be the centerpiece for our team,” Castilleja said.
Alongside Millhollon, the Eagle leadership corps includes center and defensive lineman Gabe Stratta and Carey. It’s a new task for Stratta, who said he is prepared for it.
“It’s a different kind of feeling whenever you’re a team leader and not just a smaller player on the team anymore,” Stratta said.
While this year’s squad is unproven compared to the successful teams of the last several seasons, Castilleja knows he has the foundations of the program firmly in place and depth to fill voids. About 90% of St. Joseph’s athletes are tri-sport participants with some playing on even more teams than that, he said. Getting kids interested in playing football has become an easier sell recently.
“We know we’ve been successful,” Castilleja said. “We’ve seen success. Let’s just keep going and take one step at a time. We don’t have to take big leaps, because we know what it’s going to take to be successful. If we keep moving forward, we’re going to keep seeing success. If we step backwards, we’re going to stop the growth.”
Bringing Schumann and Rice into the football fold may prove key this season. Rice was an All-Brazos Valley selection in basketball, averaging 15 points and 11.7 rebounds per game for the Eagles.
“Now that everyone’s on board, seeing the program being successful and seeing the good things that are coming out of the football program — not just the wins and the ability to play, but the growth as a person — that is what we really push for,” Castilleja said.
The real sell, however, came from Millhollon, who laid down an ultimatum according to Stratta: Play football or the quarterback would forgo his final basketball season.
“I think it was our quarterback just smooth talking them — or he threatened them at least,” Stratta said with a laugh. “I think he just said he wasn’t going to play basketball. I think that finally swooned them over.”