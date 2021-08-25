Heavy roster turnover isn't a problem for St. Joseph

One piece is certain, the Eagles’ returning two-way starter Reid Millhollon. The wide receiver and defensive lineman earned all-state honors as a junior last year, helping the Eagles post a 6-1 record overall and 3-0 in TAPPS 6-man District III-5 play as they advanced to the regional quarterfinals.

Millhollon will transition to quarterback this season.

“He’s definitely going to be the centerpiece for our team,” Castilleja said.

Alongside Millhollon, the Eagle leadership corps includes center and defensive lineman Gabe Stratta and Carey. It’s a new task for Stratta, who said he is prepared for it.

“It’s a different kind of feeling whenever you’re a team leader and not just a smaller player on the team anymore,” Stratta said.

While this year’s squad is unproven compared to the successful teams of the last several seasons, Castilleja knows he has the foundations of the program firmly in place and depth to fill voids. About 90% of St. Joseph’s athletes are tri-sport participants with some playing on even more teams than that, he said. Getting kids interested in playing football has become an easier sell recently.