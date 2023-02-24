BUDA — A berth to the state tournament will now be on the line for the Hearne girls basketball team after the Lady Eagles made history Friday night.

Hearne advanced to the regional finals for the first time in school history with a 41-33 win over Mason in the Class 2A Region IV semifinals at Buda Johnson High School. Hearne will face either 10th-ranked Big Sandy or Goldthwaite in the regional final at 1 p.m. Saturday at Buda Johnson for a spot in the state’s final four.

“That’s what everybody wants to get to,” Hearne coach Anthony Gonzales said. “State tournament’s on the line, so we’ve got to get it done.”

It took a dominant defensive performance in the second half for Hearne to hold onto Friday’s win.

Mason took a 30-29 lead on a three-point play with 3:18 left in the third quarter, but Hearne dialed up its defense for the remainder of the night. Mason made just one of its final 19 shots as Hearne went on a 7-0 run to pull ahead 37-30 with 7:35 left after Ciarrah Golden’s layup on an assist from Antinajah Jackson.

Jackson led Hearne with 14 points. Golden scored nine and Aniyah Jackson added eight.

“Since it was so low-scoring, it was like basically if we don’t get this stop, they score and they’ll go up, because that’s how close the game was coming down to the end,” Golden said. “We had to think to ourselves you either win or go home, because this is it for some of us. We just had to stay together and play as a team.”

Hearne forced 25 turnovers with a zone press and guarding Cowgirl ballhandlers tight all game long. Gonzales said junior Alyssa Loftis played a huge role on defense. He added that senior Jada Johnson’s hustle also helped, while freshman Tamasha Sellers made critical plays off the bench.

“It’s that old saying defense wins championships and this is championship-level,” Gonzales said.

Hearne and Mason were tied at 26 at halftime. The Lady Eagles led for most of the first half, but the Cowgirls went on a 6-0 run in the final 1:40 of the second quarter.

Hearne then held Mason to just seven total points in the second half. Gonzales said at halftime he told his senior-heavy squad they had two quarters to win to earn an opportunity to play Saturday. Hearne rose to the challenge.

“It was just a want from them, and at this point, it’s got to be a want from everybody,” Gonzales said. “When they stepped out on the floor we were a little sluggish in the third quarter, but the middle of the third quarter we got that edge where they wanted to play. Mason’s a tough team, but we just decided that we had to be a little bit tougher tonight than normal.”

Having a state tournament berth at stake is something Gonzales said he was trying not to think too much about with the quick turnaround. He and Golden both said the Lady Eagles would prioritize rest Friday night and Saturday morning. Golden added her message to teammates was to play their game and cherish the moment.

“We’ve got to rest, because whichever team we have to play tomorrow is going to be good,” Gonzales said. “We’ve got to do what’s gotten us to this point. Number one is we’ve got to stay together.”

Hearne 41, Mason 33

HEARNE (31-8) — Antinajah Jackson 14, Ciarrah Golden 9, Aniyah Jackson 8, Alyssa Loftis 6, Jada Johnson 2, Tamasha Sellers 2

MASON (14-13) — Avery Brooks 9, Anna Marie Whitworth 8, Lucy Rochat 6, Audy Jo Henniger 4, Scout Mangus 3, Conley Bownds 1

Hearne;16;10;9;6;—;41

Mason;11;15;4;3;—;33