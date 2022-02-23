Hearne, Normangee girls basketball teams on collision course to meet again

“They know each other well,” Gonzales said. “They know where they’re going to be, and they trust each other, which is huge.”

Golden had 18 points in the loss to Normangee a year ago and Antinajah Jackson had 15.

It is believed to be the second time Hearne has made the regional tournament.

Hearne and Normangee have already played once this season with Hearne grabbing a 40-32 victory in opening-round action of the Centerville tournament on Dec. 2.

“I have a lot of respect for [Normangee coach Cory Horne] and what they do over there,” Gonzales said. “They’ve got a good team also. Being in the Brazos Valley, we’ll be rooting for them. It will be nice to meet up with them Saturday.”

First, Hearne has to get past San Saba, which ended Normangee’s season last year 55-19 in the regional semifinals. San Saba then lost in the regional championship to Snook 28-25.

“I like the way we match up [with San Saba], due to the personnel we have,” Gonzales said. “They’re a good team, and they’ve got tradition. They’re good, but I like what we have. But at this time, it’s the best team that shows up that night is going to advance.”