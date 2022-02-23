Hearne, Normangee girls basketball teams on collision course to meet again

The Hearne and Normangee girls basketball teams met in the Class 2A regional quarterfinals a year ago. This time, they could play for the right to advance to the state tournament.
Hearne (28-10) will play 20th-ranked San Saba (28-7) at 6 p.m. Friday at San Marcos High School in the 2A Region IV semifinals followed by Normangee (29-5) taking on 18th-ranked Mason (16-9).
The unranked Brazos Valley teams advanced with impressive regional quarterfinal victories Tuesday. The Hearne Lady Eagles downed 24th-ranked Weimar 49-37 as juniors Makyla Dunn and Antinajah Jackson each had 13 points. Junior guard Ciarrah Golden added 11. The Normangee Lady Panthers defeated Shiner 54-40 as sophomore point guard Christina Witherspoon had 17 points and sophomore Aubree McAllister added 13.
Hearne, which won District 27-2A for the second straight year, returns most of its team that lost to the Lady Panthers 68-56 last year in the playoffs.
“Our team chemistry is by far one of our team strengths,” Hearne coach Anthony Gonzales said. “Four of the players who are starting have been starting or coming off the bench since their freshman year. We’ve grown each year and won more games.”
Jackson averages 12.7 points per game, Golden 11.0 and Dunn 7.6. Jackson also averages 9.1 rebounds per game and junior Aniyah Jackson averages 6.1. Junior Jada Johnson averages 5.4 rebounds and 5.3 points per game. Hearne as a team averages 13.2 steals per game.
“They know each other well,” Gonzales said. “They know where they’re going to be, and they trust each other, which is huge.”
Golden had 18 points in the loss to Normangee a year ago and Antinajah Jackson had 15.
It is believed to be the second time Hearne has made the regional tournament.
Hearne and Normangee have already played once this season with Hearne grabbing a 40-32 victory in opening-round action of the Centerville tournament on Dec. 2.
“I have a lot of respect for [Normangee coach Cory Horne] and what they do over there,” Gonzales said. “They’ve got a good team also. Being in the Brazos Valley, we’ll be rooting for them. It will be nice to meet up with them Saturday.”
First, Hearne has to get past San Saba, which ended Normangee’s season last year 55-19 in the regional semifinals. San Saba then lost in the regional championship to Snook 28-25.
“I like the way we match up [with San Saba], due to the personnel we have,” Gonzales said. “They’re a good team, and they’ve got tradition. They’re good, but I like what we have. But at this time, it’s the best team that shows up that night is going to advance.”
The Hearne boys also are in the playoffs, defeating Ganado 67-45 on Tuesday in bi-district action. The Eagles (10-13) will play Somerville (18-11) at 6 p.m. Friday at Rudder in an All-Brazos Valley matchup.