The Hearne girls basketball team beat Thrall 46-39 on Friday to clinch the District 27-2A championship for the Lady Eagles’ third league title in a row. Hearne improved to 26-8 overall and 10-0 in district.
Hearne girls basketball team wins third straight district title
- EAGLE STAFF REPORT
