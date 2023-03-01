HEARNE — Antinajah Jackson and Ciarrah Golden have made a lot of memories together over the past four years and are hoping to make some more this weekend.

The standout seniors on the Hearne Lady Eagles basketball team have helped the program reach new heights each season, and now they head to San Antonio’s Alamodome for their first chance to play in the state tournament. Hearne will face defending Class 2A state champion Gruver at 10 a.m. Friday in the semifinals.

“At the beginning [of the season] it was shaky, but to make it this far, to actually be in the last week of girls basketball is like we did it,” Golden said. “We’re accomplishing a goal that’s always been there. It’s more special because the people that I’m on the team with I’ve played with since we were in junior high, eighth grade basically. It’s just good to see everyone progress every year in their skills.”

For Jackson and Golden, the bond they share goes all the way back to fourth grade when Jackson moved to Hearne. Jackson says the pair became fast friends as Golden would help her out in the classroom, and once they took the court as part of Little Dribblers, the bond became even stronger.

And spoken like a true point guard, Golden also enjoyed being able to dish out assists to Jackson.

“I think Antinajah was funny, so we grew close because she was always joking,” Golden said of her first impressions of Jackson. “On the court when we were playing together, she used to be the best person that was on the team. So it was like me and Antinajah, I was passing her the ball, so she could get all the points so we could win.”

Their success continued in high school. Golden says that Jackson was the “star” even as a freshman as she went in right away and started scoring and producing for the Lady Eagles, while it took Golden a season to figure things out on the varsity level.

“I was on varsity, because I could shoot the 3 and I could pass good,” Golden said. “I was just nervous every game. I didn’t know what I could produce, but Antinajah, she was going out there to get a bucket.”

That first season Jackson averaged 12 points, while Golden averaged 3.9. Both of their numbers have grown since as Golden is Hearne’s leading scorer this season with 15.4 points per game and Jackson is averaging 12.1 along with nine rebounds.

“Our game has developed,” Jackson said of what’s changed over the four years. “I think we know the game a lot more than when we’re just playing for fun. Now it’s so serious and everything that comes with it. We just take care of business.”

That businesslike attitude was on full display in the Class 2A Region IV championship last week as Hearne took down No. 10 Big Sandy 49-45 to earn the program’s first state berth. Golden scored a team-high 20 points while Jackson dropped in 18 in the victory at Buda Johnson High School.

Jackson and Golden have just two games potentially left on the schedule, but the impact they’ve had will be felt for a few more seasons. Hearne head coach Anthony Gonzales not only has been impressed with the pair’s physical work but also with them becoming students of the game, which has carried over to the rest of the team.

“They’ll look at film and be like, Coach, this team is doing this, besides me just telling them hey you’ve got to watch film,” Gonzales said. “They’re looking at film now and they have a reason why they’re watching film. To see them taking that initiative, I started seeing that toward the end of last year, their junior year, and it’s been contagious to the team. We have some freshman on the team this year, and they’ve got them watching film now.”

• NOTES — Along with Jackson and Golden, the Lady Eagles have three other seniors that have been with the team since freshman year in Makyla Dunn, Johnasia White and Jada Johnson. Dunn’s season came to an end in November when she suffered a season-ending knee injury.