Hearne girls basketball team rallies from early deficit to beat The Village

Mistakes, misses and a malfunctioning clock made for an exciting girls basketball game between Hearne and The Village on Wednesday afternoon in the 21st annual Aggieland Invitational at College Station High School’s auxiliary gym.

Hearne held on for a 36-34 victory as The Village’s Elizabeth Walton missed a layup at the buzzer. The Lady Eagles (17-7) wiped out an early 11-point deficit for their third victory in the 30-team Division II portion of the three-day tournament.

Class 2A Hearne will play Madisonville at 9 a.m. Thursday at College Station’s Cougar Gym in a battle of former Brazos Valley district rivals. Madisonville, ranked 25th in 4A, defeated La Vernia 48-40 and Greenhill 47-35 in its Wednesday games.

Hearne grabbed one of the tournament’s first upsets by knocking off 3A’s 12th-ranked Lorena 51-46 on Tuesday but then lost to Nacogdoches Pollok Central 56-44 to slip into the Division II’s Silver bracket.

“Pollok just wanted the game more than we did last night,” Hearne coach Anthony Gonzales said. “That’s why I’m so proud of the resilience they showed today. We got two good wins today, which shows a lot about this team, the leadership we have.”

Hearne beat Waskom 52-47 in its first game Thursday, but looked ready to repeat its roller-coaster ride through the tournament as The Village, which is ranked eighth in TAPPS 6A/Southwest Preparatory Conference 4A, took a 12-1 first-quarter lead. The Village’s Mila Rossini got the Lady Vikings rolling with a pair of 3-pointers. Freshman Cyra Narahari added the last two buckets in the final 64 seconds. Listless Hearne had two turnovers and struggled to make shots in the period.

“Tournament play is hard, because you get two games a day,” Gonzales said. “That was our fourth game. We got good looks at the rim. We just weren’t making them.”

Hearne controlled the middle quarters, fighting back to pull within 15-13 at halftime and taking a 25-22 lead into the final quarter on Jada Johnson’s layup with six seconds left in the third period.

“We said at the start of the second quarter we were going to get those same looks, we just had to finish,” Gonzales said.

Hearne stretched its lead to 29-22 on layups by Aniyah Jackson and Antinajah Jackson, two of the team’s six seniors. The Village missed its first four shots of the final quarter along with a turnover, but junior Emily Zaccardo hit back-to-back 3-pointers to pull the Lady Vikings within one with 4:13 left.

“I think when we got that seven-point lead we got satisfied,” Gonzales said. “And [The Village] has shooters.”

The teams felt the pressure, combining for four straight turnovers until Antinajah Jackson, who did most of her damage inside, hit a 3-pointer to give Hearne a 32-28 lead with 2:33 left. Her shot was possible because Hearne came up with a pair of offensive rebounds.

Walton scored on a layup with 2:01 left to pull The Village within a bucket. The clock, which had a previous issue, stopped working with time kept by the scorer’s table. The fans found that out by word of mouth after their loud shouts of the clocking wasn’t running caused the officials to stop play. The clock came back into play with 39.5 seconds left.

Both sides failed to score on possessions in which they thought there were fouls.

The Village appeared to be trying to foul when it separated the ball from Hearne’s Ciarrah Golden, knocking it 40 feet down the floor that resulted in a jump ball with The Village gaining possession. Rossini drove the lane but couldn’t score in traffic with 32 seconds left. The Village fouled Aniyah Jackson, who hit two free throws with 32 seconds left for a 34-30 lead. Walton answered with a layup with 20 seconds left.

The Village had one last chance because Hearne missed three straight free throws on its last possession. The Village’s Rossini inbounded the ball from midcourt with 3.1 seconds left, passing perfectly to Walton who drove the lane, getting off a good shot that rolled off the rim.

Antinajah Jackson ended with a game-high 14 points. Golden added 10, hitting a trio of buckets in the pivotal second quarter when Hearne went 5 of 10 from the field.

The Village had six 3-pointers, three each by Rossini and Zaccardo, but the Lady Vikings had no inside game and couldn’t stop Aniyah Jackson when she got the ball on the block.

Glen Rose, the top-ranked team in 4A, and Fairfield, tops in 3A, will meet for the Division II title at noon Thursday at Cougar Gym.

Aggieland Homeschool, which lost its opener to Glen Rose, bowed out of the tourney with a 36-22 loss to Lorena on Wednesday. The Lady Panthers beat Arlington Seguin 60-34 in their first game Wednesday. Aggieland Homeschool also beat Lufkin Hudson 41-34 on Tuesday.

Lorena will play Houston Lutheran South for the Division II Bronze title at noon Thursday in College Station’s auxiliary gym.

Hearne 36, The Village 34

(Numbers after names indicate field goals made, free throws made-attempted, fouls, points.)

HEARNE (18-7) — Jada Johnson 2 2-6 2 6; Alyssa Loftis 0 0-0 3 0; Ciarrah Golden 4 0-0 0 10; Antinajah Jackson 6 1-4 1 14; Aniyah Jackson 1 2-2 2 4. TOTALS: 13 5-12 8 34.

THE VILLAGE (12-9) — Elizabeth Walton 4 0-2 4 8; Mila Rossini 3 2-2 4 11; Gabi Saiz 0 0-0 2 0; Morgan Isenberger 0 0-2 2 0; Cyra Narahari 2 0-0 0 4; Daniella Oyewole 0 0-0 1 0; Emily Zaccardo 3 0-0 2 9. TOTALS: 12 2-4 15 32.

Hearne;1;12;12;9;—;34

The Village;12;3;7;10;—;32