BUDA — The Hearne girls basketball team’s biggest victory in school history seemingly was slipping away with each missed free throw and turnover late in their Class 2A Region IV championship game Saturday. An 11-point second-half lead over 10th-ranked Big Sandy had dwindled to a bucket with 42 seconds left, but senior Antinajah Jackson and the Lady Eagles didn’t flinch.

“I kept faith the whole time, even when I was missing free throws and I knew they weren’t going in,” Jackson said. “I knew my team had my back on the other end.”

Hearne’s defense allowed it to hold on for a 49-45 victory as junior Alyssa Loftis hit a free throw with 30 seconds left and senior Ciarrah Golden added two more with two seconds, capping the program’s first regional title.

It was a nerve-racking final few minutes for Hearne coach Anthony Gonzales and the large contingent of Lady Eagle fans at Buda Johnson High School.

“I’m probably wrong, but we missed at least eight free throws in that quarter from ladies who are capable of making those free throws,” Gonzales said. “I understand nerves and everything, but I’m like, ‘Come on ladies, don’t make it harder.’ That’s a really good team. I mean, they shoot 3s like crazy. They shoot them like layups. All they need is one 3 to get them going.”

That one 3 never came for Big Sandy as Hearne put the clamps on the Lady Cats, holding them to 0 for 10 from long range in the final quarter.

“So we miss these free throws. We’re still giving them a chance,” Gonzales said. “But that shows the resiliency our girls have and the bond that they have. You can’t break it with them. You can’t break it.”

Unranked Hearne (32-8) had three turnovers in the fourth quarter and missed seven free throws, including five straight at one point. Jackson appeared to make one with 1:29 left, but it didn’t count because she stepped across the line. Big Sandy took advantage with senior Alexis Thompson’s driving layup pulling it within 45-41 with 1:16 left, but even that was a small victory for the Lady Eagles.

Big Sandy did a good job getting offensive rebounds in the last quarter, but that just led to more misses and frustration.

“Their defense had a lot to do with it,” Big Sandy coach Ryan Alec said of his team’s shooting woes in the final quarter. “We had a good shooting night last night [in beating Goldthwaite 60-44]. I knew coming into this game, they’d have a good defensive game plan. It was just hard to get open. They are very athletic, well-coached.”

Big Sandy had no answer for the 5-foot-9 Jackson, who powered her way to 18 points. Jackson even helped bring the ball down in the second half when Big Sandy’s pressure bothered the Lady Eagles.

“Antinajah was big,” Gonzales said. “Big mama was big. As for turning the ball over like that, they put pressure on us. That’s a credit to them. They ran to their spots on defense, and there were some things that we did uncharacteristically that we need to fix.”

Jackson had only five rebounds, but the attention she attracted allowed Aniyah Jackson to grab a game-high nine rebounds. Golden added seven and Loftis six as Hearne had 37-25 edge on the boards.

“We don’t have a lot of size,” Alec said. “That was our concern going into the game, and it affected the course of the game. They did a good job of feeding [Antinajah Jackson] the ball inside. We couldn’t keep them off the boards at times.”

Golden added 20 points in a great all-around effort. She was 7 of 8 at the free-throw line and had a trio of 3-pointers, including a dagger to end the first half.

Big Sandy made only one of its first five 3-pointers but got hot in the second period, hitting 4 of 5 to take a 25-21 lead. Hearne answered by scoring the last five points for a 26-25 halftime lead. Antinajah Jackson, who had 12 points in the first half, passed to a wide-open Tamasha Sellers for a layup with 1:51 left. It appeared no else would score in the half when Big Sandy knocked the ball out of bounds with two seconds left. But Golden inbounded the ball and took a return pass, burying a shot from the corner with the buzzer going off as the ball was in the air.

Both teams made solid defensive changes at halftime. Big Sandy started using a player to front Antinajah Jackson along with another behind. Hearne threaded a couple nice passes to her, but those were offset by turnovers and misses. On the other end, Hearne stepped up its perimeter pressure in the second half.

“The message at halftime was to communicate on defense,” Gonzales said, “because as soon as they get you mixed up in one of those screens, somebody is open. All five on the floor can shoot, so communication was big.”

Hearne disrupted Big Sandy’s defense without committing a foul and with the starting five playing almost the entire game.

“[It] was just staying together and trying to play on the help line and keeping our hands off,” Golden said. “Just making sure we were disciplined enough not to get those silly fouls.”

Big Sandy, meanwhile, committed 10 fouls in the second half.

“That foul count was crazy,” Gonzales said. “But if you look, we were trying to get down low every time. That was the game plan, because we can’t shoot 3 for 3 with that team right there. They’ll run us out of the gym.”

Gonzales, who is in his sixth season at Hearne, took over one of the area’s most struggling programs, molding it into a three-time district champion. The Lady Eagles now will play in the state semifinals at 8:30 a.m. or 10 a.m. Friday in San Antonio. Antinajah Jackson and Golden along with Jada Johnson, Johnasia White and Makyla Dunn are seniors who were on the varsity as freshmen. Dunn suffered a season-ending knee injury in November.

Gonzales and the players took turns cutting down the net as the fans soaked in the joy of a program getting over the hump.

“[It’s] just the sisterhood that we’ve created through the years and how much we’ve put into it over the summer and up to now,” Golden said while holding the regional championship trophy.

It will be the school’s third trip to state in basketball. The boys went in 1989, losing to Shaquille O’Neal-led San Antonio Cole in 3A, and the Eagles returned in 2019, falling to Shelbyville in the 2A boys semifinals.

Hearne 49, Big Sandy 45

(Numbers after names indicate field goals made, free throws made-attempted, fouls, points.)

HEARNE (32-8) — Tamasha Sellers 0 0-0 0 0; Jada Johnson 1 0-2 2 2; Alyssa Loftis 1 1-4 1 3; Ciarrah Golden 5 7-8 2 20; Antinajah Jackson 8 2-6 0 18; Aniyah Jackson 2 0-0 3 6. TOTALS: 17 10-20 8 49.

BIG SANDY (32-5) — Savannah Boyd 1 0-0 1 2; Alexis Thompson 6 2-4 4 16; Briana Miles 2 0-0 1 5; Savanna Poncho 4 2-3 1 14; Faith Geller 3 0-0 5 8; Kalyssa Dickens 0 0-0 2 0; Corynn Kaleh 0 0-0 3 0. TOTALS: 16 4-7 17 45.

Hearne;13;13;15;8;—;49

Big Sandy;8;17;9;11;—;45

Turnovers: Hearne 13 for 10 Big Sandy points; Big Sandy 11 for 7 Hearne points

Rebounds: Hearne 37 (Ani. Jackson 9, Golden 8, Loftis 6, Johnson 5, Ant. Jackson 5); Big Sandy 25 (Dickens 5, Poncho 5)

FG shooting: Hearne 17-47 (36.2%); Big Sandy 16-52 (30.8%)

3-point shooting: Hearne 5-15 (33.3%); Big Sandy 9-29 (31.0%)