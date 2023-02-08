The Hearne girls basketball team beat Thorndale 51-43 on Tuesday to finish the regular season 28-8 overall and 12-0 in District 27-2A. The Lady Eagles will open the playoffs against Weimar at 6:30 p.m. Monday in Navasota.
Hearne girls basketball team finishes perfect run through district
- EAGLE STAFF REPORT
