SAN ANTONIO — The Hearne girls basketball team started its first trip at the state tournament with a steal and score in less than 30 seconds, but it was a struggle thereafter as the Gruver Lady Hounds grinded out a 45-32 victory in Class 2A semifinal action Friday morning at the Alamodome.

Ninth-ranked Gruver (29-5) advances to play third-ranked Lipan (34-3) at 1:30 p.m. Saturday seeking a second straight state title. Lipan held on for a 32-31 victory over sixth-ranked Martins Mill in the day’s first game, an offensive struggle as the teams combined to shoot 33.8%. That trend continued in the second 2A semifinal with Gruver winning despite making only 13 of 45 field goals (28.9%).

“It wasn’t pretty, but at this point it’s survive and advance,” Gruver coach Trent Lankford said.

Hearne matched Gruver’s 13 field goals, but the Lady Eagles had 17 turnovers and forced only eight, allowing Gruver to have an 18-4 edge in points off turnovers.

“Obviously, we were outmatched in athleticism and height. We’re a lot shorter than [Hearne],” said Gruver’s 5-foot-6 senior guard Brenna Butler, an Oklahoma State pledge. “It was important that we had a lot of backside help. We were trying our best to front their post girls. I think that was the biggest key in our defensive game.”

Gruver’s experience on the big stage might have played a factor. The Lady Hounds were making their fifth trip to state and third in the last four years.

“I think we were trying to force too much [offensively] and had the turnovers, because it just wasn’t there,” Hearne senior guard Ciarrah Golden said. “We forced our own turnovers.”

Gruver’s solid ballhandling allowed the Lady Hounds to get the ball inside. And while taller Hearne had a 22-12 scoring edge in the paint, Gruver got the ball inside via passes, penetration and 15 offensive rebounds that led to fouls as the Lady Hounds went 15 of 26 at the free-throw line, while the Lady Eagles were only 4 of 9.

“Our goal was to hold them to one shot [per possession],” Hearne coach Anthony Gonzales said. “Rebounding was going to be huge. Gruver had some big offensive rebounds in the second half that really hurt us.”

Hearne led for only 13 seconds, but it was still in striking range with 4:17 left when 5-10 senior post Antinajah Jackson hit the team’s last bucket to pull the Lady Eagles within 37-32. Gruver sophomore Hannon Lankford answered with a layup, and the Lady Eagles didn’t have an answer. Hearne missed its last 10 shots, allowing Gruver to pad its lead at the free-throw line.

Jackson led Hearne with 13 points, hitting 6 of 11 field goals. The rest of the team was only 3 of 29 (10.3%) from the field. Golden had eight points, hitting a pair of 3-pointers. Jackson also had a game-high 10 rebounds.

Butler led Gruver with 14 points, hitting 5 of 11 field goals. Kimber Whitehead and Allie Sparks, two of the team’s four senior starters, added 11 and 10 points each with the 5-11 Sparks also grabbing 10 rebounds.

Butler hit a 3-pointer 37 seconds into the game to give Gruver the lead for good, but the Lady Hounds missed 15 of their next 18 3-pointers to keep Hearne in the game.

“If we’re in range and in rhythm and uncontested, absolutely we’re shooting the ball,” Coach Lankford said. “[But] I felt like the ball needed to go inside and come outside more than what it did [early].”

Hearne’s offense did enough early, scoring 10 points in each quarter as Gruver took a 25-20 lead into halftime.

“I was proud of them not letting the moment be too big,” Gonzales said. “I felt we were competitive. There were errors that we didn’t take advantage of and they did. Gruver, it was their day.”

Things started slipping away for Hearne in the third quarter when it had five turnovers and scored only five points. Hearne outscored Gruver 7-4 to start the fourth quarter, but the Lady Hounds took Hearne’s inside game away down the stretch.

“They did a great job of making our entry passes difficult,” Gonzales said.

Hearne fans didn’t have much to cheer about down the stretch but gave the record-setting players a standing ovation when they got their medals, especially the seniors. Golden, Jackson, Aniyah Jackson, Jada Johnson, Johnasia White and Makyla Dunn are Hearne’s most successful senior class in program history.

“It was really one of my favorite parts of high school, just being around everybody,” Dunn said. “Each year it was always fun with the team. So for it to end, it is very upsetting.”

The seniors won three straight district championships for Gonzales, who in five seasons turned around one of the Brazos Valley’s least successful programs to the last one standing this year.

“This was a big building block for us,” Gonzales said. “What they showed our underclassmen is more than about winning the game. It’s the bond that they create. ... They know how to handle their business. They know how to agree to disagree and continue to work.”

Gruver 45, Hearne 32

(Numbers after names indicate field goals made, free throws made-attempted, fouls, points.)

HEARNE (33-9) — Tamasha Sellers 0 2-2 0 0; Jada Johnson 2 1-2 4 5; Alyssa Loftis 0 0-0 4 0; Ciarrah Golden 3 0-0 4 8; Antinajah Jackson 6 1-3 3 13; Aniyah Jackson 2 0-2 3 5. TOTALS: 13 4-9 18 32.

GRUVER (30-5) — Allie Sparks 2 6-10 1 10; Hannon Lankford 2 2-2 1 7; Brenna Butler 5 2-4 2 14; Maizie Kelp 1 0-2 0 3; Kimber Whitehead 3 5-8 3 11; Brooklyn Vaquez 0 0-0 2 0. Totals: 13 15-26 10 45

Hearne;10;010;5;7;—;32

Gruver;12;13;8;12;—;45

Turnovers: Hearne 18 for 18 Gruver points; Gruver 8 for 7 4 Hearne points

Rebounds: Hearne 37 (Ant. Jackson 10, Ani. Jackson 8, Johnson 6, Golden 4); Gruver 32 (Sparks 10, Whitehead 5)

FG shooting: Hearne 13-40 (32.5%); Gruver 13-45 (28.9%)

3-point shooting: Hearne 2-13 (15.4%); Gruver 4-19 (21.1%)