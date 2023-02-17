A second-quarter run and fourth-quarter defensive stand helped the Hearne girls basketball team edge past Normangee 48-44 in a Class 2A area playoff on Friday night at College Station’s Cougar Gym.

Hearne (30-8) advances to the third round for the fourth straight season. The Lady Eagles will face Evadale (29-8) next week.

“We have a lot of seniors,” Hearne coach Anthony Gonzales said. “Wwe have a lot of experience, and for them to make the mistakes that we made and Normangee make some plays and to bounce back like that, it speaks a lot about the girls we have.”

Ciarrah Golden spearheaded Hearne’s offense with 19 points. The senior guard hit six 3-pointers. None may have been bigger than one from the top of the key that put Hearne ahead 45-34 with 3:20 remaining.

“She has the green light,” Gonzales said. “And she better make them. That girl works so hard. Everything she does is not a surprise, because she works extremely hard at what she does.”

Normangee didn’t go quietly. The Lady Panthers pulled within four points with 22.6 seconds left but couldn’t get closer.

Juniors Katelynn Dunn and Christina Witherspoon each scored 14 points for Normangee. Only four Lady Panthers scored. Sophomore Brylee Smith had 10 points, and senior Morgan Hemphill added 6. Normangee’s season ends at 24-10 overall.

“I was really proud of the effort we showed coming out in the third quarter,” Normangee coach Haley Novak said. “I thought we gave them a game when they very well could’ve just taken it and ran with it. It always makes a coach proud to see your kids battle back and still want to play hard even after they have a 17-2 quarter.”

A back-and-forth first quarter left Normangee ahead 15-12, but Hearne outscored Normangee 17-2 in a pivotal second quarter to lead 29-17 at halftime.

“Normangee’s a great team,” Gonzales said. “We thought there were some things we could do well, and we got to it in that second quarter and were able to get some stuff we wanted finally on offense and on defense made a minor change. That second quarter was huge.”

Senior forward Antinajah Jackson scored 13 points for Hearne but dealt with foul trouble in both halves. She picked up two fouls in the first quarter and two more in the third quarter. Gonzales put Jackson back in for the start of the fourth, and she didn’t foul out.

“It’s do-or-die. It’s her senior year,” Gonzales said. “She knows she shouldn’t have picked up those two fouls she picked up. For her to finish the whole fourth quarter without another foul and make some big plays offensively, it speaks volumes of her. There’s a reason why she was all-state last year. There’s a reason why she sees double-teams all the time. For her to fight through that, that’s big.”

Normangee loses just two seniors and will return four starters from its 2022-23 team.

“Hopefully this gives them a little bit of drive and some hunger for the offseason and this summer, and they’ll be ready to get back next year, hopefully getting better individually as players and better as a team,” Novak said.

Hearne, meanwhile, will try to keep its season gong next week.

“This win can help us moving forward,” Gonzales said. “I hope we can see some more wins, but this win is definitely going to help us prepare for that.”

Hearne 48, Normangee 44

HEARNE (30-8) — Ciarrah Golden 19, Antinajah Jackson 13, Aniyah Jackson 10, Jada Johnson 5, Alyssa Loftis 1.

NORMANGEE (24-10) — Katelynn Dunn 14, Christina Witherspoon 14, Brylee Smith 10, Morgan Hemphill 6.

Hearne;12;17;6;13;—;48

Normangee;15;2;15;12;—;44