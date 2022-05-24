Hearne coaches Edmonson, Turner honored by TABC

Hearne’s Lewis Edmonson was named the high school boys assistant coach of the year by the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches, and the organization named Hearne’s Lloyd Turner the middle school boys coach of the year.

Hearne’s Hannah Hancock was the finalist for the high school girls assistant coach of the year.

Both Hearne varsity basketball teams made the playoffs. The girls (28-11) advanced to the Class 2A Region IV tournament. The Eagle boys (15-14) lost to Mumford in the regional quarterfinals.