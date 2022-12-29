Hays Consolidated proves too tall a task for Lady Viking basketball team

The Bryan girls basketball team had a strong showing in the 21st annual Aggieland Invitational, though the last game wasn’t much fun Thursday morning at A&M Consolidated’s Tiger Gym

The Hays Consolidated Lady Hawks rode a dominating first half to a 56-31 victory over the Lady Vikings for the Silver bracket championship in the 32-team Division I portion of the three-day event.

Hays, the state’s ninth-ranked team in Class 5A, scored the game’s first three buckets and never looked back. The Lady Hawks leaned on size and solid guard play to roll to a 39-20 halftime lead.

Hays (23-3) had a quartet of 6-footers along with a 5-foot-8 shooting guard. That allowed the Lady Hawks to use a smothering zone defense that forced 15 turnovers in the first half, and they converted them into 17 points.

“They have good length and athleticism,” Bryan coach Chris Jones said. “And in that zone — one or two long players you can handle, but four? That’s a little problem.”

Eleven of Hays’ 17 buckets in the first half were layups.

“Their execution was crisp,” Jones said.

Hays hit its first five shots en route to an 11-4 lead, but the Lady Vikings (9-6) bounced back to get within 11-9 by forcing turnovers and speeding up the tempo. Junior guard Taylor Montgomery hit a pair of midrange jump shots, and junior guard Taler Thornton scored on a fastbreak during the stretch.

Hays settled down to hit the last basket of the first quarter on a driving layup by Bryn Taylor and the Lady Hawks scored nine straight points to open the second quarter to expand their lead to 27-12.

“The thing is you have to score to get to your pressure,” Jones said. “It’s hard to press off a missed shot. We went through a spell where we didn’t get some shots to go down.”

The smaller Lady Vikings were helpless in a half-court game as the Lady Hawks hit 17 of 28 shots in the first half.

“They were able to come down and pound it inside and extend the lead against us,” Jones said. “We were trying to make it a full-court game, but they were disciplined and took care of the ball and got it inside, and it was too much height for us.”

Play in the second half bogged down as Hays packed in its zone and didn’t apply as much pressure. The Lady Hawks coughed up 15 turnovers, but Bryan scored points on only two.

Hays scored in the opening minute of the fourth quarter for a 52-22 lead, but after not scoring for more than three minutes, coach Danny Preuss took a timeout.

“Let’s finish this game off right,” he told his players as they broke the huddle.

Preuss made wholesale changes twice in the next two minutes, but his team couldn’t score and kept turning the ball over, forcing him to take another timeout.

Hays managed to score a pair of layups in the final 90 seconds, the last by freshman shooting guard Endia Stigall, who had a game-high 13 points. Junior point guard Jivi Caceres added 12 points.

Thornton led Bryan with nine points. Montgomery, sophomore guard Zamia Turner and freshman forward Avery Archer each added six. Archer had seven rebounds and Turner six.

Bryan made only 12 of 49 shots, going 2 of 17 on 3-pointers.

“It was just tough for us to find passing lanes around all that length,” Jones said.

Despite the loss, it was a positive weekend for the Lady Vikings, who bounced back from a tough 50-49 second-round loss to Rockwall to defeat Lamar Fulshear 53-51 and George Ranch 73-40 on Wednesday and advance to play on the final day of the tournament for the first time since 2010 when Bryan lost to Pflugerville Hendrickson in the third-place game.

“It was a great tournament for us,” Jones said. “We played some tough games, which is what you want to do coming off the Christmas break — five or six days with no practice with a young team.”

Bryan, which won the 2009 tournament when it was the called the McDonald’s Invitational, is off to a 2-0 start in District 12-6A play, beating a pair of teams picked to reach the playoffs. The Lady Vikings haven’t had a winning season since making the playoffs in 2016-17. Jones, who is in his fourth season as the girls head coach after a stint as the boys head coach, has been rebuilding a program that snapped a 43-game district losing streak against Killeen Shoemaker two years ago.

Jones said the nailbiters against Rockwall (16-9) and Fulshear (16-4) were invaluable.

“Those are things that are going to help prepare you for district,” Jones said. “ Today was a tough day, but just one day, one game doesn’t make a season or a tournament.”

NOTES — The Bryan girls and boys will be part of a doubleheader Friday at Viking Gym against the Sunbury Jets from Australia. The girls will play at 12:45 p.m. followed by the boys. ... Hays is 3-0 in 25-5A with wins over Leander Glenn and Lockhart, which were picked to finish second and fourth, respectively, in the district. Hays dropped down from 6A this season after suffering five straight losing district records. It went 6-8 last year to finish fifth behind Austin, Austin Westlake, Lake Travis and San Marcos. The Lady Hawks were 22-14 overall last year. ... Class 3A’s top-ranked Fairfield defeated 4A’s top-ranked Glen Rose 58-28 to win the Division II title. Silsbee defeated Canton 51-47 in the third-place game. ... Madisonville (20-3) defeated Hearne 52-22 in the Silver bracket championship in Division II. Ke’myreul Wheaton had 12 points for the Lady Mustangs, who are ranked 25th in 4A. Ciarrah Golden had 10 points for Hearne (18-8).

Hays Consolidated 56, Bryan 31

(Numbers after names indicate field goals made, free throws made-attempted, fouls, points.)

HAYS (23-3) — Cora Bera 2 0-0 1 5; Mahlaina Arias 2 0-0 1 5; Endia Stigall 6 1-1 3 13; Jivi Caceres 6 0-0 1 12; Megan Disu 3 2-4 0 8; Neela Castillo 2 0-0 4 5; Naya Burleson 1 0-0 2 2; Bryn Taylor 1 0-0 0 2; Maya Pimentel 1 0-0 0 2; Madi Disu 1 0-2 3 2. TOTALS: 25 3-7 15 56.

BRYAN (9-6) — Avery Archer 2 1-2 0 6; Madison Wells 0 0-0 1 0; Kayleigh Murphy 1 0-2 1 2; Christionna Ellis 0 0-0 1 0; Zamia Turner 2 2-3 0 6; Ka’lanndrea Gooden 0 2-2 1 2; Taylor Montgomery 3 0-1 3 6; Taler Thornton 4 0-0 2 9. TOTALS: 12 5-10 9 31.

Hays;18;21;11;6;—;56

Bryan;12;8;2;9;—;31

Turnovers: Hays 21 for 10 Bryan points; Bryan 23 for 23 Hays points

Shooting: Hays 25-44 (56.8%); Bryan 12-49 (24.5%). 3-pointers: Hays 3-9 (33.3%); Bryan 2-17 (11.8%)

Rebounds: Bryan 25 (Archer 7, Turner 6), Hays 29 (Disu 7, Castillo 5, Burleson 4)

Madisonville 52, Hearne 22

(Numbers after names indicate field goals made, free throws made-attempted, fouls, points.)

HEARNE (18-8) — Tamasha Sellers 1 0-0 0 3; Jada Johnson 1 0-2 2 2; Alyssa Loftis 1 0-1 1 2; Johnasia White 0 1-2 0 1; Ciarrah Golden 3 2-4 1 10; Antinajah Jackson 1 1-2 1 4; Aniyah Jackson 0 0-2 0 0. TOTALS: 7 4-13 5 22.

MADISONVILLE (20-3) — Jerkayla Dickey 1 0-0 2 2; Quin’eysia Shaffer 3 0-0 1 6; Bre’Anda Moffett 1 0-0 1 2; Ke’miya Dunn 2 2-2 0 8; Ke’myreul Wheaton 5 0-1 1 12; Olyvia Brooks 1 1-2 0 3; Chantell Davis 0 0-0 3 0; Makayla Ford 4 0-0 0 9; Brisa McCloud 2 0-0 0 4; Daiona Johnson 2 0-0 2 4; Nyla Harrison 1 0-0 2 2. Totals: 22 3-5 12 52

Hearne;6;4;7;5;—;22

Madisonville;15;8;20;9;—;52