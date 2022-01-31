 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
H.S. Basketball Standings
H.S. Basketball Standings

BOYS

District 12-6A

;District;Overall

School;W-L;W-L

Belton;8-1;25-4

Harker Heights;7-2;24-5

Killeen Ellison;6-3;15-12

Killeen Shoemaker;4-5;18-12

Bryan;4-5;19-9

Temple;3-6;15-17

Copperas Cove;2-7;10-16

Killeen;1-8;5-23

Friday, Jan. 28

Bryan 53, Killeen 48; Harker Heights 84, Shoemaker 71; Belton 68, Temple 57; Ellison 80, Cove 55

Tuesday, Feb. 1

Temple at Bryan; Shoemaker at Killeen; Belton at Cove; Ellison at Harker Heights

District 19-5A

;District;Overall

School;W-L;W-L

Katy Paetow;11-0;21-5

A&M Consolidated;9-2;20-7

Katy Jordan;9-3;18-9

Magnolia West;8-4;16-11

College Station;6-5;11-16

Rudder;3-6;13-11

Brenham;2-9;10-20

Magnolia;2-10;5-23

Waller;0-11;2-19

Friday, Jan. 28

Magnolia West 74 Rudder 42; Consol 67, College Station 43; Jordan 64, Waller 42; Katy Paetow 68, Magnolia 34

Tuesday, Feb. 1

Katy Jordan at Consol; College Station at Brenham; Rudder at Magnolia; Katy Paetow at Waller

Wednesday, Feb. 3

Consol at College Station

Thursday, Feb. 4

Waller at Rudder

GIRLS

District 12-6A

;District;Overall

School;W-L;W-L

Harker Heights;9-2;19-10

Killeen Ellison;9-2;20-9

Belton;7-4;13-12

Temple;6-5;18-13

Killeen;6-5;16-14

Copperas Cove;3-8;15-17

Killeen Shoemaker;2-9;12-14

Bryan;2-9;6-20

Friday, Jan. 28

Killeen 64, Bryan 59; Harker Heights 48 Shoemaker 38; Belton 33, Temple 29; Ellison 61 Cove 38

Tuesday, Feb. 1

Bryan at Temple; Killeen at Shoemaker; Cove at Belton; Harker Heights at Ellison

District 19-5A

;District;Overall

School;W-L;W-L

College Station;14-0;26-5

A&M Consolidated;11-2;18-8

Magnolia West;8-6;12-14

Rudder;7-6;11-14

Waller;6-7;16-14

Katy Paetow;4-9;12-15

Brenham;4-9;15-16

Magnolia;4-10;5-16

Katy Jordan;2-11;5-16

Friday, Jan. 28

College Station 66, Consol 62 OT; Magnolia West 63, Rudder 61; Jordan 33, Waller 30; Magnolia 50, Katy Paetow 42

Tuesday, Feb. 1

Consol at Katy Jordan; Brenham at College Station; Magnolia at Rudder; Waller at Katy Paetow

