H.S. Basketball Standings

BOYS
District 12-6A
;District;Overall
School;W-L;W-L
Belton;8-1;25-4
Harker Heights;7-2;24-5
Killeen Ellison;6-3;15-12
Killeen Shoemaker;4-5;18-12
Bryan;4-5;19-9
Temple;3-6;15-17
Copperas Cove;2-7;10-16
Killeen;1-8;5-23
Friday, Jan. 28
Bryan 53, Killeen 48; Harker Heights 84, Shoemaker 71; Belton 68, Temple 57; Ellison 80, Cove 55
Tuesday, Feb. 1
Temple at Bryan; Shoemaker at Killeen; Belton at Cove; Ellison at Harker Heights
District 19-5A
;District;Overall
School;W-L;W-L
Katy Paetow;11-0;21-5
A&M Consolidated;9-2;20-7
Katy Jordan;9-3;18-9
Magnolia West;8-4;16-11
College Station;6-5;11-16
Rudder;3-6;13-11
Brenham;2-9;10-20
Magnolia;2-10;5-23
Waller;0-11;2-19
Friday, Jan. 28
Magnolia West 74 Rudder 42; Consol 67, College Station 43; Jordan 64, Waller 42; Katy Paetow 68, Magnolia 34
Tuesday, Feb. 1
Katy Jordan at Consol; College Station at Brenham; Rudder at Magnolia; Katy Paetow at Waller
Wednesday, Feb. 3
Consol at College Station
Thursday, Feb. 4
Waller at Rudder
GIRLS
District 12-6A
;District;Overall
School;W-L;W-L
Harker Heights;9-2;19-10
Killeen Ellison;9-2;20-9
Belton;7-4;13-12
Temple;6-5;18-13
Killeen;6-5;16-14
Copperas Cove;3-8;15-17
Killeen Shoemaker;2-9;12-14
Bryan;2-9;6-20
Friday, Jan. 28
Killeen 64, Bryan 59; Harker Heights 48 Shoemaker 38; Belton 33, Temple 29; Ellison 61 Cove 38
Tuesday, Feb. 1
Bryan at Temple; Killeen at Shoemaker; Cove at Belton; Harker Heights at Ellison
District 19-5A
;District;Overall
School;W-L;W-L
College Station;14-0;26-5
A&M Consolidated;11-2;18-8
Magnolia West;8-6;12-14
Rudder;7-6;11-14
Waller;6-7;16-14
Katy Paetow;4-9;12-15