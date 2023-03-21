Weather conditions were less than ideal for the District 21-5A softball game between A&M Consolidated and Rudder on Tuesday night at Lady Tiger Field. A misting rain fell before and throughout much of the game as fans watched from under umbrellas.

But it had to feel like a day on the beach for the Lady Rangers, who scored six runs in the second inning and cruised to a 12-5 victory.

Rudder (10-11-3, 2-3) snapped a three-game district losing streak and matched the number of district victories it had in the previous two seasons, including an 0-16 record last year when it lost twice to the Lady Tigers.

“I think we’re definitely building the culture here, and I think everyone can see that,” second-year Rudder coach Torey Dumont said. “Our program is getting better. Our girls are getting better. They are getting used to me and everything that I bring as well, and they’re really responding to that, and that’s all I can ask for.”

Rudder opened eyes with an 11-7 victory over Montgomery to open district and a hard-fought 6-4 loss to Magnolia West, but the Lady Rangers were outscored 17-1 in losses to Brenham and Magnolia.

They rained on Consol for a run in the first by taking advantage of a walk and hit batsman as Mia Guerrero had an RBI hit. Rudder broke the game open in the second with only one hit, an RBI single by No. 9 hitter Gabriella Lovato that came after a walk and an error for a 2-0 lead. Rudder padded its lead to 7-0 by scoring with bases-loaded walks or hit batters.

While Rudder was taking advantage of 11 walks, seven hit batters and five wild pitches, it got a complete game from right-hander Guerrero. She was touched for six hits but only one in the first five innings. She walked eight but struck out 12 in a gutsy effort.

“[The weather] didn’t really bother me,” Guerrero said with a huge laugh.

She leaned heavily on her screwball.

“Whether the other team does good or not is up to her. It’s in her court,” Dumont said. “I know she’s going to do the best she can and normally she’s going to strike them out for us.”

Consol (10-6, 0-4) had chances to make a game of it but couldn’t get a clutch hit. The Lady Tigers stranded two runners in each of the last four innings. They didn’t go quietly, scoring single runs in the fifth and sixth, adding three runs in their last at-bat with a trio of hits.

“I didn’t get worried,” Guerrero said. “I knew it would come to where I got the strikeout or somebody would make a great play. I trust my defense.”

Her defense actually made an error in the inning, dropping a fly ball, which allowed Guerrero to strike out the last batter.

Rudder gave Guerrero some insurance with four runs in the top of the seventh, getting a trio of hits.

“It was big for us to find that little bit of momentum,” Dumont said.

Kendall Rich and Kelsey Newland had RBI hits with Lovato’s swinging bunt getting things rolling.

Lovato had three of Rudder’s hits. Newland never made an out, walking twice and getting hit twice. Aliyah Wallace also got hit twice and walked twice. Guerrero had three RBIs. Right fielder De’zarae Phillips had a pair of nice catches along with two RBIs.

Consol junior Raegan Johnson had three hits.

Rudder 12, A&M Consolidated 5

Rudder;161;000;4—;12;6;2

Consol;000;011;3—;5;6;2

Mia Guerrero and Kelsey Newland; Raegen Johnson, Grace Rayborn (2) and Savannah Coleman.

W — Guerrero (10-11-3). L — Johnson.

Leading hitters — RUDDER: Gabriella Lovato 3-3, RBI; CONSOL: Johnson 3-4, 2B, RBI

Records: Rudder (9-11-3, 1-3); Consol (10-7, 0-5)