Grimes youth win events at Las Vegas rodeo
A pair of Grimes County youth won events last month at the Tuffest Jr. World’s Rodeo Championship in Las Vegas.

Richards’ 11-year-old Meredith Wrobleski won the girls 12 & under barrel racing title, winning the use of a Dodge truck for a year along with cash. Anderson’s Tyler Calhoun was the 15 & under tie-down roping champ, winning the use of a trailer.

The event had 945 contestants from 27 states and four Canadian provinces.

