TEMPLE — Third-ranked Franklin was able to get out of a couple jams but weren’t able to escape top-ranked Grandview’s Bella Jeter as the first baseman terrorized the Lady Lions at the plate.

The junior lived up to her last name and powered Grandview to a 6-1 victory on Wednesday at Lake Belton High School in the opener of their Class 3A best-of-3 regional series.

Jeter blasted two home runs which brought in five runs. Her other two plate appearances resulted in walks.

“I mean their whole lineup can hit,” Franklin head coach Jordan Lyle said. “She had four home runs in the round one game. She has double-digit home runs. We got to execute. We didn’t do the little things, we didn’t execute well enough to beat a good team. Two swings of the bat, five runs. That’s disappointing.”

Franklin (37-7) will look to keep its season alive on Thursday at Baylor University’s Getterman Stadium at 7 p.m. in Game 2. The stadium is a familiar venue for Franklin as the Lady Lions punched their ticket to state last year inside the home of the Baylor Bears.

“It’s always a special place to us,” Lyle said. “Obviously we have some girls that have been through our program that played there. It’s a special place to Franklin and like I said, I’m just fortunate we get to play a game there. I feel like we’ll have a lot of confidence walking into that place.”

Jeter got the Lady Zebras (38-2) on the board in the third with a two-run home run. She brought home teammate Kierstyn Moore who recorded Grandview’s first hit of the day. Moore singled with one out and after a fly out, Jeter hit a shot over the center-field wall to break a scoreless tie.

That two-run blast held up until the fifth. The Lady Lions got back-to-back singles from leadoff hitter Emma Rekieta and Railyn Youree. Both advanced on a wild pitch before Kassidie Poulson bunted down the middle. Jeter picked up the bunt and held it instead of making a throw. That allowed Poulson to reach safely, loading the bases with no outs.

Poulson’s bunt would be the last time that the Lady Lions reached in the inning as Grandview pitcher Madi Doty struck out Kadie Autrey, KyLeigh Cambiano and Hailey Fannin. One run scored during Fannin’s at-bat as a wild pitch brought in Rekieta.

“Things kind of fell together for us,” Lyle said. “[We] executed [and] loaded the bases. Wish you could go back to that moment again and kind of get another shot but you only get one shot in this thing.”

With their lead down to one run, the Lady Zebras answered in the bottom half of the inning with four runs. Moore got things started with a leadoff single before a fielding error allowed Grandview’s Jaley James to reach.

That brought up Jeter who blasted her second home run off Franklin starting pitcher Reese Cottrell to make it 5-1. The Lady Zebras would tack on one more in the inning.

Cottrell worked all six innings for the Lady Lions as she threw 119 pitches and gave up five earned runs. She struck out six and walked four batters. For Grandview, Doty struck out 12 and gave up four hits and one run on 111 pitches.

Grandview 6, Franklin 1

Grandview;002;040;X;—;6;9;1

Franklin;000;010;0;—;1;4;3

