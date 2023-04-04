College Station pitcher Gracie Ream ended Tuesday night’s 2-1 victory over Magnolia fittingly.

On a 2-2 count with two outs in the top of the seventh, the sophomore ace smoked one past Magnolia’s Rosalie Roediger for Ream’s 15th strikeout of the evening before catcher and twin sister Chloe Ream launched the ball up toward the night sky in celebration.

“My last [strikeout] was my favorite one, just me trying to compete and make sure I wasn’t going to give up something,” Gracie Ream said. “I was really looking forward to that last strikeout.”

Gracie Ream tied the program record for most strikeouts. In her first season with College Station (18-8-1, 6-3), she joins former College Station and current Grand Canyon pitcher Hailey Hudson in the record books.

“It feels really good coming in here from Washington and kind of getting up here,” Gracie Ream said of her historic night.

The first-year Lady Cougar had just two strikeouts heading into the top of the third, but that number quickly grew. Gracie Ream opened the inning by striking out Roediger. Jade Bubke singled, and a bunt by Angelina Postel put runners on first and second, but Gracie Ream struck out the next two batters to end the inning and keep it a scoreless game.

In the bottom of the third, College Station broke the tie as Kaitlyn Goggin led off with a single. Gracie Ream followed with a single, then Chloe Ream bunted to advance the runners to second and third.

With one out, Bryce Clendenin brought them home with an RBI single to left field to put the Lady Cougars up 2-0. It was a bit of redemption for Clendenin, who struck out in the first with no outs and runners on second and third. Mia Wiggins grounded out, and Shaenyn Yates popped out to end the inning, but Clendenin cashed in for the game-winning runs in the third.

“She’s a junior now and is one of our contributors,” College Station head coach Vinnie Carreon said. “I have a lot of faith in her, so we bunted kids over to get to second and third, and she came through. She does what leaders do, hit the ball hard into the gap.”

In the sixth, Magnolia (15-8, 5-4) closed the gap on College Station with a two-out solo home run to center by Madison Saldana. The home run ended up being the final hit of the game for the Lady Bulldogs as Maci Franck then grounded out to end the inning, and Gracie Ream struck out the side in the seventh to earn the win.

Magnolia mustered just six hits. The third inning was the lone frame the Bulldogs managed multiple hits.

“They tried to bunt, and that’s when we threw riseballs,” Gracie Ream said. “Honestly, I trust my coach as a pitch-caller, so when she calls something, I know I’m going to try and execute it at my best, and hopefully it all works out.”

The Lady Cougars had five hits. Gracie Ream also led the Lady Cougars at the plate, going 2 for 3.

The Lady Cougars will host Montgomery at 6:30 p.m. Friday.

College Station 2, Magnolia 1

Magnolia;000;001;0;—;1;6;2

College Station;002;000;0;—;2;5;1