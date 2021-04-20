Golfers from Cameron, Franklin earn state berths

BRENHAM — Cameron’s Kaden Kuzel and Franklin’s Ryan Tucker qualified for the Class 3A boys golf state tournament Tuesday at the 3A Region III tournament at Brenham Country Club.

Kuzel shot 83–164 to finish fifth overall and grab the regional’s first individual berth, while Tucker earned the last spot by tying for sixth at 83–166.

Central Pollok won the tournament at 341–674 followed by Whitney (362–709) and Lorena (359–719). The top three teams qualified for state.

Franklin placed fifth at 375–731 followed by Anderson (387–741) in sixth, Cameron (387–776) in seventh and Rockdale (410–791) in eighth.

The 3A boys state tournament is set for May 17-18 at ShadowGlen Golf Club in Manor.