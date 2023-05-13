GEORGETOWN — The A&M Consolidated baseball team showed a lot of fight in taking the defending Class 5A state champion Georgetown Eagles to a third and final game in their area round playoff series.

The Eagles, however, showed why they’re the defending champs.

Georgetown used a pair of three-run innings to come away with a 7-1 win Saturday at Eagle Field, taking the series 2-1.

With the loss, Consol ends its season at 19-12 after reaching the area round for the first time since 2018.

“Man, they got some character,” Consol head coach Ryan Lennerton said of his squad. “They got some toughness about them. They’re extremely close, so it’s going to hurt some of these kids a little bit. It’s a good group of friends, and I just thank them for playing hard, buying in and helping our program grow.”

Georgetown (24-13-1) got the scoring started in the first against Consol starter Gage Boyd. The sophomore pitcher who’s been battling arm injuries gritted his teeth and told the coaching staff he would give them all he had if called upon. He lasted an inning, giving up three runs on 29 pitches.

“Gage hasn’t pitched for eight or nine weeks probably,” Lennerton said. “He’s got some arm issues. He’s extremely talented, but there’s a pain issue there. He said if you need me, I got you for an inning, and so we tried, and I figured that was the best time to use him rather than later in the game when we might not know. Give our offense a chance if something went wrong. He didn’t throw the ball badly. He was just kind of all over the place ... probably a little bit of nerves but the injury has probably more to do with it.”

Georgetown’s Devin Peterson led off the bottom of the first with a leadoff triple and scored on a wild pitch. Brady Peters and Talan Ball both drew walks, Ryley Leininger singled in Peters. Boyd got Eli Hellman to ground into a double play, but Ball scored on the play for a 3-0 lead.

Consol got on the scoreboard in the top of the fourth. Center fielder Trace Meadows, who went 3 for 3, hit a one-out double and eventually scored on Lane McGuire’s two-out RBI single to cut the Tigers’ deficit to 3-1.

Defensively, Consol turned to relief pitcher Stryker Blevins to start the second. The junior kept the Eagles in check for two scoreless innings before he was tagged for a run in the fourth as Georgetown rebuilt its three-run lead at 4-1.

“[Stryker] did a good job,” Lennerton said. “He got a little cute with baserunners there a little bit, but when he just went after the hitters, he did a good job, threw his fastball and slider for a strike.”

Blevins started the fifth but exited after giving up a leadoff single and hitting a batter with a pitch. He was replaced by Dalton Cordray, who finished the game.

Georgetown extended its lead to 7-1 in the fifth on an RBI double from Leininger and a two-run single by Hellman.

The Tigers had six hits, all against Georgetown sophomore David Fluitt, who got through six innings on an efficient 60 pitches. The Eagles turned to Noah Booras for the seventh who retired the side on nine pitches.

Georgetown 7, A&M Consolidated 1

Georgetown;300;130;X;--;7;8;1

A&M Consolidated;000;100;0;--;1;6;1