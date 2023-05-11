GEORGETOWN — Dazzling defense and stellar pitching kept the A&M Consolidated baseball team alive through six innings, but Georgetown finally got the hit that both teams were searching for as the Eagles won 2-1 on Thursday in the Class 5A area playoff opener at Eagle Field.

Game 2 in the best-of-3 series will be at Tiger Field at 7 p.m. Friday. If Consol wins, Game 3 will be back at Eagle Field at 2 p.m. Saturday.

Consol went down in order in the top half of the seventh, and Georgetown’s Jacob Faltesek doubled with one out in the bottom half to start the winning rally. Devin Peterson was then hit by a pitch before Brady Peters ended the game with an RBI double.

The hits in the bottom of the seventh were the first for either team since the fourth inning. Both teams had runners reach on walks or hit by pitches after the fourth but couldn’t muster a base hit until Faltesek’s double.

That fourth inning was a big one for Consol (18-11) as the Tiger tied the game at 1. Trace Meadows led off with a single then stole second. He reached third on Trey Walker’s single and scored on Klayton Kurtz’s squeeze bunt as the throw and tag attempt at home plate weren’t in time, allowing Kurtz to reach safely. Walker and Kurt each advanced a base on Cannon Kieschnick’s sacrifice bunt for the first out of the inning, but a pop out and a fly out ended Consol’s chances to take the lead.

Trouble driving in runners in scoring position was a trend all game as Consol also had batters reach third base in both the first and second innings but couldn’t bring them home.

That same issue repeated itself in the fifth as leadoff man Joaquin Costa made it to third with two outs before a Consol strikeout ended the chance. That wound up being the last time that the Tigers put a runner in a scoring position.

“I just didn’t think we were very tough when we got runners in scoring position,” Consol head coach Ryan Lennerton said. “We had a lot of opportunities and a lot of strikeouts ... just wasn’t very tough.”

Georgetown starter Nolan Jondahl lasted 5 2/3 innings and allowed just four hits on 100 pitches. He turned the ball over to reliever Kyle Roppolo, who picked up the win for the Eagles (22-12-1). Roppolo pitched the final 2 1/3 innings and struck out two while allowing no hits.

While Consol’s offense struggled, starting pitcher Sam Nitzke and the defense behind him rebounded after giving up a run in the second. Nitzke worked 6 1/3 innings and struck out seven on 95 pitches.

“I thought Sam battled,” Lennerton said. “He didn’t have his best stuff but did a good job keeping their offense off the scoreboard.”

The defense behind him was also sound. Shortstop Costa made one of the biggest plays in the second inning, diving to secure a single from escaping the infield with one out and runners on second and third. While lying in the dirt, Costa was able to toss the ball to third baseman Nathan Hodge, who tagged out the runner trying to advance to third and held Georgetown to one run on the play.

Consol also just used two pitchers as reliever Stryker Blevins threw the final 1 2/3 innings.

The Tigers now have to win Friday to keep their season alive.

“It’s do or die,” Lennerton said. “Better step up a little bit. It’s a good team, and to beat a good team you can’t make mistakes and you have to capitalize on your opportunities.”

Georgetown 2, A&M Consolidated 1

Consol;000;100;0—;1;4;0

Georgetown;010;000;1—;2;4;0