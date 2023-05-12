CALDWELL — The sixth-ranked Georgetown softball team completed a sweep of College Station in their Class 5A regional quarterfinal best-of-3 series with a 4-1 victory Friday afternoon at Lady Hornet Softball Field.

Georgetown (35-4) never trailed in the series in stretching its winning streak to 23 straight as the Lady Eagles are vying for their third straight trip to the state tournament. Georgetown will play Santa Fe (28-5-1) or Richmond Foster (34-4) in the regional semifinals.

College Station (26-11-1), which was making its first playoff appearance since 2019, was limited to three hits for the second straight game. The Lady Cougars’ best chance for a big inning came in the fourth when they loaded the bases on walks to sophomores Gracie Ream and Bella Deleon and a single by junior Bryce Clendenin. Freshman Samone Clark walked to force in a run, but Georgetown starting pitcher Madison Hartley induced an inning-ending popup.

Hartley was relieved by fellow junior right-hander Cambree Creager, who earned a save with three stellar innings. Creager allowed an infield hit to the first batter she faced, sophomore Chloe Ream, but then retired seven straight. She walked one and struck out five to earn the save. The Arizona State pledge threw a complete game in Thursday night’s 2-0 victory, striking out nine with no walks.

Georgetown, which hit two solo homers in the opener, leaned on extra-base hits again in Game 2. Isabella Torres, who hit Thursday’s first homer, opened Friday’s game with a triple, and the Florida State signee scored on a single by Samantha Swan, a Pittsburgh signee who also hit a homer in Friday’s game.

The Lady Eagles scored a pair of runs in the fourth on doubles by sophomore Macie McLellan and Arkansas signee Kennedy Miller along with a single by Hartley, who has pledged to sign with Houston.

Junior Jordan Credeur, a Michigan State pledge, ended the scoring with a solo homer in the sixth.

Georgetown, which lost to Aledo in the state semifinals in 2021 and to Montgomery Lake Creek in the championship game last year, had 10 hits. The Lady Eagles also didn’t commit an error in the series, robbing the Lady Cougars of at least four hits. Sophomore center fielder Rainey Kunz, a Tarleton State pledge, took at least a double away from College Station freshman Shaeyn Yates leading off the sixth.

College Station, which started four sophomores and three freshmen, drew six walks. Chloe Ream had two hits and a walk. Her twin sister Gracie (22-6) pitched two complete games, throwing more than 210 pitches and striking out 16 in the series.

Georgetown 4, College Station 1

Georgetown;100;201;0—;4;10;0

College Station;000;100;0—;1;3;2

Madison Hartley, Cambree Creager (5) and Kennedy Miller; Gracie Ream and Chloe Ream.

W — Hartley. L — Ream (22-6). S — Creager.

HRs — Jordan Credeur.

Leading hitters — College Station: Chloe Ream 2-3; Georgetown: Isabella Torres 2-3, BB; Macie McLellan 2-3, 2B; Kynleigh Ball 2-3.