Funkhouser finishes in tie for second

George Ranch sophomore Mitchell Maier closed with a 4-under-par 67 in the final round to win the Boys 15-18 Division of the George Hannon Junior Invitational on Tuesday at the University of Texas Golf Club.

Maier, who had four birdies Tuesday on the back nine, finished at 7-under 135 for the 36-hole event.

Allen Academy’s Jackson Funkhouser, the first-day leader, closed with an even-par 71 to tie for second.

His 4-under-par 138 total was matched by Austin’s Daniel Macias who closed with a 4-under 67.

— Eagle staff report