Franklin's late rally falls short in opener against Lorena

FRANKLIN — Mark Fannin’s head coaching debut at Franklin was fought with valor but ended in defeat.
Franklin made a late comeback attempt by scoring two touchdowns in the final five minutes but fell to Lorena 21-20 at Lion Stadium on Friday night.
Trailing 21-6 late in the fourth quarter, the Lions got touchdown runs of 50 and 29 yards from senior Seth Spiller for a chance to tie or win. Franklin converted a two-point conversion after Spiller’s first touchdown, but with 43 seconds left, the Lions couldn’t convert after Spiller’s second score. The Leopards stuffed quarterback Bryson Washington short of the goal line on the two-point run, and Lorena recovered the ensuing onside kick to seal the season-opening victory.
“I wanted to put it in one of our best dude’s hands, and we were struggling with kicking the ball a little bit, so we rolled the dice,” Fannin said of going for the win instead of the tie. “Sometimes you win, and sometimes you don’t. I would’ve done that 10 out of 10 times in that situation.”
Franklin found life late in the fourth quarter thanks to key turnover. Lorena ran a successful fake punt and appeared in shape to run out the clock, but the Leopards lost a fumble in Lion territory. Spiller took it 50 yards on the next play.
Fannin, who’s been on staff at Franklin since 2007 and served as the Lions’ offensive coordinator the past six seasons, stuck with the school’s signature Wing-T offense, which he learned under former Lions head coach Joe Hedrick. Using a two-quarterback system with Washington and junior Marcus Wade, the Lions rushed for 254 yards on 41 carries.
Franklin found the end zone first, moving 96 yards on its opening drive. Washington got the start at quarterback and connected with Hayden Helton for a 44-yard touchdown pass on fourth-and-4, getting rid of the ball with two Leopard defenders in his face.
But Franklin struggled to keep momentum on offense. The Lions mustered just 37 yards of total offense in the remainder of the first half as Fannin rotated between Washington and Wade under center each series. In the third quarter, Franklin fumbled in Lorena territory and later failed to find the end zone after reaching the Leopard 5-yard line.
Lorena leaned on quarterback Ben Smedshammer, as the Leopards countered the Lions’ old-school offense with a spread attack. Smedshammer finished the game 8-of-15 passing for 120 yards and a touchdown. He also led Lorena in rushing with 62 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries.
Despite the loss, Fannin, a Franklin native, said he will remember his debut as head coach for the rest of his life.
“It’s one of the things I’ve always been looking forward to and what a better game to be coaching in,” Fannin said. “We didn’t get the win, but the atmosphere was good. The football play was good. The effort was good. The toughness was good from these kids, and that’s all you can ask for as a coach.”
Up next, the Lions will venture down Highway 79 to square off against Hearne in a Robertson County showdown next Friday.
“We’re going to have to come out and cut down on our penalties, cut down on allowing big plays,” Fannin said. “Hearne is very capable of big plays, and we’re going to have to figure out this week how we’re going to minimize those big plays and our penalties.”
